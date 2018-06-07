Protein Supplement Market offers huge growth opportunities 2023

The Protein Supplement Market was worth USD 1.67 billion in the year 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.72 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.59% during the forecast period. The developing interest for protein among ladies attributable to the “solid not thin” pattern and rising fame of protection preparing for ladies are probably going to fuel the market development. In addition, the expanding reception of high protein abstains from food as a piece of weight lessening is required to move the demand. The simple and inexhaustible accessibility of crude materials including whey, casein and soy combined with the expanding interest for sports nourishment and nearness of countless including Glanbia; NBTY; and IOVATE is probably going to drive request over the conjecture time frame. However, variances in the crude material costs and controls on nourishment allergens are probably going to block the business development over the forecast period.

The Protein Supplement Market Classification

The Protein Supplement Market Assessment and Forecast, By Raw Material, 2014-2023:

Whey

Casein

Soy

Pea

Others

Protein Supplement Market Assessment and Forecast, By Source, 2014-2023 ($Million):

Animal Based

Plant based

The Protein Supplement Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product 2014-2023:

Protein Powders

Protein Bars

RTD

Others

The Protein Supplement Market Assessment and Forecast, By Distribution Channel 2014-2023:

Supermarket

Online Stores

DTC

Others

The Protein Supplement Market Assessment and Forecast, By Application 2014-2023

Sports Nutrition

Functional Foods

The Protein Supplement Market Assessment and Forecast by Region 2014-2023

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

