Non-Volatile Memory Market Report Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026.

The global Non-Volatile Memory Market is valued at USD 52.3 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 120.44 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% between 2017 and 2025. Non-volatile memory (NVM) is an electrically programmable and erasable semiconductor technology that does not require a continuous power supply to retain the data or program code stored in a computing device as it retains that change even after power outage. Non-volatile memory is also known as non-volatile storage. Non-volatile memory is one of the major components of connected devices.

Non-Volatile Memory Market : Product Type
• Read-mostly Devices
• Flash Memory
• Ferroelectric RAM (F-RAM)
• Magneto resistive RAM (MRAM)
Non-Volatile Memory Market : Application
• Consumer Digital Products
• Computers
• Medical Electronics
• Industrial and Automotive
• Military
Non-Volatile Memory Market : Company Analysis
• Avalanche Technology
• Crossbar Inc.
• Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
• Everspin Technologies Inc.
• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
• Sk Hynix Inc
• Texas Instruments Incorporated
• Toshiba Corporation
• Viking Technology
• Fujitsu Limited
• Infineon Technologies Ag
• Micron Technology Inc.
• Netlist
• Agiga Tech
• Toshiba Corporation
• Fujitsu Ltd
• SMART Modular Technologies
Geographical analysis of Non-Volatile Memory Market :
• United States
• EU
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Taiwan
Non-Volatile Memory Market delivers comprehensive analysis of :

• Market Forecast for 2018-26
• Market growth drivers
• Challenges and Opportunities
• Emerging and Current market trends
• Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)
• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis
• End user/application Analysis

