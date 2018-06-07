Tech

LSoft Technologies Launches v. 13 of Active@ Boot Disk

Comment(0)

LSoft Technologies, an industry-leading developer of disk utilities and other configuration and data applications, has just launched version 13 of Active@ Boot Disk along with updated versions of its popular set of tools. The newest edition introduces the latest versions of Disk Image, UNDELETE, File Recovery, Partition Recovery and Password Changer, along with many other useful tools. Whether your goal is to recover deleted data and hard drive partitions, securely erase storage devices or repair a computer that refuses to boot, Active@ Boot Disk has you covered. Operating in its own environment independent of your system hard drive, you can boot into the familiar Windows 10-based environment and carry out various tasks to diagnose, configure, troubleshoot and repair your computer.

The latest version of Active@ Boot Disk has been overhauled and is now based on the WinPE 10.0.16299.15 environment, which is based on build 1709 of Windows 10. Furthermore, extensive customization features have been added, which users can save to a bootable USB drive. You can even install third-party applications, create and configure your own desktop shortcuts and user menus and save all your changes. Even if your computer refuses to boot or it doesn’t contain a functional system drive at all, this suite of tools provides everything you need for data backup, recovery, secure deletion and more. You’ll also find a raft of useful everyday utilities, including a web browser, document viewer, image viewer, calculator, notepad, network configurator and more.

To get started with Active@ Boot Disk, visit http://boot-disk.com/ today.

Also Read
Tech

Canon India Announces Entry into the Wireless Laser Presenters Domain

editor

India, May 03, 2017: Canon India Pvt. Ltd, India’s leading Digital Imaging Company, stepped into a new domain with the launch of a range of wireless Laser Presenters. The firm launched four models of wireless laser presenters, including PR1000-R, PR500-R, PR100-R and PR10-G. Ergonomically designed to be portable and lightweight, these newly launched series of […]
Tech

Business Aircraft Market 2018 Key Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Analysis and Forecast to 2023

editor

Business Aircraft Market – Overview: The major factors driving the global business aircraft market are the significant growth in global economies and the simultaneous improvement of the aviation industry. Moreover, the rapidly growing individual income levels and staggering profits of multinational firms and institutes are inducing a large demand for the business aircraft. Concurrently, the […]
Tech

Blu-ray Players Market 2017: Company Profiles, Market Segments, Landscape and Demand by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: In this rapidly changing world of technology, blu-ray players market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Increasing demand for high-quality digital entertainment and growing consumption of video on multiple screens are the major factors driving the growth of blu-ray player market.   As compared to other regions, the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *