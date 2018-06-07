Health and Wellness

Lower Back Pain Treatment In Killeen, TX

Comment(0)

Harker Heights, TX/2018 – Chiropractic is becoming a highly sought after mode of treatment in the western world. By correcting misalignments in the spine, chiropractic heals almost all disorders of the body. Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness in Harker Heights, TX, specializes in improving quality of life of its patients with the help of chiropractic care. In addition to chiropractic care, pain relieving treatments such as spinal decompression, curve restoration, nutritional counselling and supplementation are provided.

They serve patients residing across Harker Heights, Fort Hood, Nolanville, Copperas Cove and the nearby communities. The chiropractic clinic is dedicated towards helping its clients achieve optimal health without dependence on medications and surgeries.

Treatment Of Lower Back Pain

Chiropractic care has been used for the longest time to treat back pain and injuries caused by accidents and sports. It focuses on healing functioning of the nervous system to treat pain in the back and in other parts of the body. It is an ideal mode of treatment for adults, children, teens, infants, pregnant women, athletes and those with special needs.

Subluxations are believed to be the primary cause of miscommunication between the nervous system and the skeletal system. Chiropractic care aims to rectify these subluxations and restore functioning of the muscles, organs and other tissues.

Chiropractic adjustments are used to heal lower back pain by applying specific force to the vertebrae. The subluxation is corrected with the hand or an instrument. Such adjustments restore the original position of the misaligned vertebrae and relieve the nerve pressure causing the pain.

In addition to healing lower back pain, chiropractic is great for healing pain in knee, hip, wrist, elbow, hands, feet, etc. Getting regular chiropractic treatment can prevent illnesses in the future.

Benefits Of Chiropractic Treatment For Lower Back Pain Relief

• Safer than other medical treatments involving medications, injections and surgeries.
• A holistic approach of treatment is followed that involves nutrition, rehabilitation and adjusting techniques.
• Economically viable.
• Provides added benefits in the form of better movement, quality sleep, a positive mental attitude, optimally functioning nervous system etc.

For more information regarding services provided at Corrective Chiropractic & Wellness, call at (254) 698-1600 or visit 560 E. Central Texas Expressway, Suite 102, Harker Heights, TX 76548. You can also log on to http://harkerheightschiropractor.com

Also Read
Health and Wellness

World Congress on Clinical Pediatrics

The most awaited PEDIATRICS conference has come with the name “World Congress on Clinical Pediatrics”. This international conference is now staging at Lisbon, Portugal during November 12-13, 2018. The scientific discussions will revolve around the theme: Current evolution of the latest theories and therapies to save a child. This conference Clinical Pediatrics Congress is focused […]
Health and Wellness

Exclusive Market Study Estimates that Global Ultrasound Systems Market will Grow at 5.7% CAGR During 2018-2028

Digitization in the healthcare sector has revamped the ultrasound systems market. The advancements in different spheres of the industry has benefited not just the patients but the market too, as the demand for medical examination has surged over the past decade. A new market research report by Future Market Insights, revolves around an in-depth and […]
Health and Wellness

StrainRx Joins Forces With KUSHSTOCK To Power 5th Cannabis Cup

editor

StrainRx will join forces with KUSHSTOCK for their 5th Cannabis Competition, to be held March 31st, 2018 in San Bernadino, CA. The cannabis technology platform will enhance the overall experience for the judges and ensure the integrity of the voting process. Los Angeles-Long Beach, CA – StrainRx, a cannabis intelligence platform based in Los Angeles, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *