Karen Putman Watson announces run for Lee school board

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Karen Putman Watson announces run for Lee school board

(FORT MYERS, June 6, 2018) — Karen Putman Watson’s knowledge, experience, passion for education and youth and commitment to the community has prompted her to enter the race for Lee County School Board.

Watson, the Executive Director of Our Mother’s Home, is running in District 6 At-Large. She believes school board members, school administrators, teachers, parents and students should all be working together to create a strong and supportive education for all students.

“The key to helping every student succeed is to provide a quality educational system with skilled, compassionate teachers who work with parents to provide the best positive learning environment as possible,” Watson said.

As a Lee County native, Watson was educated in the public school system as were her two daughters. She taught in the school system and has been very involved in the community.

“I feel my personal experience gives me unique insight that would be valuable as a school board member,” she said.

Watson has a master’s degree in Social Work from Florida Gulf Coast University. She worked for the School District of Lee County, for 22 years. She has been the Executive Director of Our Mother’s Home since 2011.

She volunteers for many community organizations including the American Red Cross, Footsteps to the Future and the school district’s Curriculum Advisory Committee, Florida Southwestern Human Service Advisory Committee, Center for Progress and Excellence and Redeeming Influence Community Outreach.

Photo of Karen Putman Watson enclosed
Karen Putman Watson Campaign | 239.900.6909 | karen@karenwatson4ourcommunity.com | karenwatson4ourcommunity.com
POLITICAL ADVERTISEMENT PAID FOR AND APPROVED BY KAREN PUTMAN WATSON FOR SCHOOL BOARD, DISTRICT 6 AT LARGE.

