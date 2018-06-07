Uncategorized

Godrej Properties Introduces Godrej Meridien Gurgaon flats in Sector 106 Gurgaon. To know further about Godrej Meridian details, Call us at +919810047296, +919810009987

Godrej Properties launches Godrej Meridien Gurgaon Flats, a pre-launch project in Sector 106 Gurgaon. It has designed world-class 2BHK, 3BHK, and 4BHK luxurious units near Dwarka Expressway. Godrej Properties is a well-recognized developer which is known for its high-rise residential projects and trust.

Godrej Meridien Gurgaon Flats are offering luxurious facilities and amenities to offer more comfortable and easy lifestyle to the residents. The project of Godrej Meridien Gurgaon Flats features wonderful residential flats in varied sizes. Here, all of your needs will be fulfilled on the basis of your needs and you will get complete relaxation here. It is the best property for you and your family. Here, the pricing will be starting at Rs. 1.40 Cr. for 3BHK units. The project is located around Dwarka Expressway which is very easy to access.

Ultra-luxurious Features of Godrej Meridien Gurgaon Flats – Godrej Meridien Apartment is an ultra-luxurious residential development by Godrej Properties and it will feature penthouses with modern specifications in Dwarka Expressway, Sector 106 Gurgaon. It is a RERA registered development which is coming your way in the proximity to Dwarka and IGI airport. It will be the iconic development in 14.5 acres and it will have 2 Iconic and 5 Typical Towers.

Godrej Meridien Gurgaon Flats are a lifestyle condominium complex with the lavish entrance which is designed well with unique water facilities and dense green spaces. It has the expansive clubhouse which is stretched over 3 acres of landscapes with 66000 sq. ft. which is biggest ever clubhouse in NCR. It has specialized clubhouse operator to meet the lifestyle needs of affluent residents. Godrej Meridien Gurgaon Flats have innovative outdoor spaces with well-designed landscapes. It has cutting-edge Precast German technique used in construction.

Godrej Meridien Gurgaon Flats will feature all the unique amenities for the residents, including concierge, porter on call, club junior, butler on call, 24×7 business center, valet parking, fine dining gourmet restaurant, guest accommodations in clubhouse, 48-seater Cineplex with butler service, cafeteria with home delivery, e-library/reading room, advance 4-tier security, swim-up bar.

