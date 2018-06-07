Finance

Godrej Elements – Breathtaking and Serene Residential Flat Project in Hinjewadi Pune

Godrej Elements Residential Flats is a breathtaking and serene residential development located at Hinjewadi Pune. Located in the proximity to several major landmarks like Mumbai-Bangalore Highway at 3.3 km, Shivaji Chowk at 1.3 km, Pune Airport at 24 km, and Bhumkar Chowk at 3.6 km, Godrej Elements is located closely from all directions. The project is well covered by vast fields and is equipped with all the modern amenities designed with the latest technology. It is a tempting abode for the connoisseurs of luxury and peace.

Located in the leading IT Park at Hinjewadi Pune, Godrej Elements Residential Flats is the latest development at this rapidly growing suburb by Godrej Properties. When your workplace is located nearby, you can easily commute from home to work. Hinjewadi is enjoying great rental demand and is definitely a worthwhile destination for investment. Spread over 7 acres of lush green landscapes and 70% of open space, you can easily choose hill facing and garden facing apartments. It has world-class amenities spread across the lush green podiums with rooftop area for recreation. You will find all the essentials of living at Godrej Elements Flats.

Entertaining Option for the People of Godrej Elements Residential Flats –
Godrej Elements Residential Flats has the swimming pool, basketball, golf, tennis court, bars, café, restaurants, ATMs and banks, pharmacies, grocery shop, community hall, indoor games room, departmental store, 24×7 ambulance, golf court, doctor on call, lawn, playground, and kids play area. The complex features 2 and 3 bedroom premium apartments are well connected to Mumbai Bangalore highway and it has ample entertainment options and amenities.

