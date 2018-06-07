Ecosmob Announce Custom Softswitch Solution Development for VoIP Service Providers

VoIP is on a roll and service providers are facing increasing demand. They need to have the right set of class 4 and class 5 softswitch in place to address customer needs and this is precisely what Ecosmob provides.

Ecosmob, the globally renowned VoIP solutions provider, announced availability of class 4 softswitch and class 5 softswitch custom software development services for telecom and VoIP service industry.

VoIP service providers need to offer something better and extra beyond what the competition offers and this is where our custom development stands out. What do their customers expect? This is the driving factor behind our class 4 and class 5 softswitch customization for our VoIP service provider clients, stated a representative of Ecosmob. Their customers expect extreme reliability, ease of use, seamless call quality and security. Price is always a consideration but may not be the main one. By tailoring development to address their client’s needs, we ensure that VoIP service providers retain their customers.

Ecosmob’s custom class 4 softswitch development includes the usual features such as call routing, load balancing, failover, redundancy, mobile number portability, fax routing, call detail reports and whitelisting or blacklisting facilities. A seamless VoIP telephony experience depends on how well various codecs are integrated and this is where Ecosmob developers customize integration according to the country or countries of operation. Assistance is provided for inclusion of session border control for better interoperability and security. Custom services include migration to various IP networks and advanced switching solutions according to existing infrastructure.

Technical aspects aside, what VoIP service providers need is customization in billing, language, authorization processes and administration. Each service provider’s needs are different and customization is the key to ensure they have a successful business model in place that will provide close monitoring, analytics and efficiency in revenue generation.

Ecosmob offers custom configurations for all classes of VoIP service providers covering ITSPs, incumbent local exchange carriers, and competitive local exchange carriers. While the class 4 softswitch targets international bulk traffic, integration of class 5 softswitch enables such service providers to reach out to individual end users and thereby increase their revenue generation capabilities. This can be further enhanced by the inclusion of WebRTC technologies for audio and video chats and conferences through a browser using any device without the need for IP phones. “Times change, user expectations evolve and VoIP services must be ready to deliver.”

Ecosmob leverages the power of open source technologies and delivers superbly implemented well integrated solutions to power VoIP service providers to greater heights of success. Customization is the key to success and Ecosmob delivers offers custom development services in class 4 and class 5 softswitch solutions. Interested VoIP service providers may get in touch with Ecosmob by phone on 1-303-997-3139, email sales@ecosmob.com or via website https://www.freeswitchservice.com.