The 14th China Guangzhou International Electric Heating Exhibition 2018

Date: August 18–20, 2018
Venue: China Import & Export Fair Complex. Guangzhou, PR.China

China Guangzhou International Electric Heating Technology & Equipment Exhibition (known as GEHE) is a leading professional trade show especially for tubular heating elements. It has been staged for 13 consecutive sessions, becoming the one and only heating elements show in China.

Riding on the geographical advantages of Guangzhou, the scale and visitors’ quality of the GEHE has been growing steadily year by year. With unanimous endorsement from both exhibitors and visitors, GEHE has established itself as the most influential and professional exhibition for heating elements in Asia. GEHE and its subordinate thematic exhibitions, namely 14th China Heat Energy Exhibition, 13th Asia-pacific Water Heating Exhibition and Guangzhou International Refrigeration, Air-condition, Ventilation & Air-Improving Fair, together to forge a comprehensive “One-stop Exhibition Platform for Heating and Thermal Technologies”. It’s in a major position to boost the entire industrial chain business development.

Schedule for the Fair:
Date Opening Hour
August 18 (Saturday) 09:00 am – 17:00 pm
August 19 (Sunday) 09:00 am – 17:00 pm
August 20 (Monday) 09:00 am – 14:00 pm

If you feel like to be a part of the 2018 show, please contact me for further detailed information. And we would be greatly appreciated it if you could give us some feedback. Looking forward to your responses and actions!

Best Regards,
Jenny

Organizing Committee of GEHE
Phone: +86-20-2918-8293
Mobile: +86 158 7655 8395
Email: sales7@grandeurhk.com
Website: www.gehe.cn

