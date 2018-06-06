Business

Sodium Bifluoride Market to Record Sturdy Growth by 2024

Sodium bifluoride is an inorganic salt compound that contains sodium cation (Na+) and bifluoride anion (HF2−). It is a white crystalline solid, which is soluble in water and decomposes upon heating. Furthermore, sodium bifluoride is a non-flammable and hygroscopic compound, which has pungent odor. It has various names in the industry such as sodium hydrogen difluoride; sodium acid fluoride; sodium hydrogen fluoride; and sodium fluoride hydrofluoride. Sodium bifluoride is produced by neutralizing waste hydrogen fluoride. It can decompose upon contact with strong acids, strong bases, metal, water, or glass. Sodium bifluoride salt is used in various industrial applications. It is primarily used as a precursor to sodium fluoride. It is also used as a cleansing agent. Formulations of sodium bifluoride are employed for cleaning brick, stone, ceramics, and masonry. It is also used to etch glass. Sodium bifluoride is also employed in applications such as galvanization of baths and pest control. Led by its physical and chemical properties, the compound is used in biological applications such as preservation of zoological and anatomical samples. Furthermore, it is employed in metal plating due to the presence of fluoride ion.

Sodium bifluoride is majorly used in the production of sodium fluoride. It is globally available in solid crystalline powder form. Sodium fluoride obtained from sodium bifluoride is employed in various applications in different end-use industries such as medical, water treatment, and metallurgy. Sodium fluoride is used in medical imaging and in the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis in the medical industry.

Rising need for water treatment is projected to boost the demand for sodium fluoride during the forecast period. This is likely to propel the market for sodium bifluoride. However, presence of a number of substitutes such as sodium permanganate, potassium permanganate, and activated alumina for water treatment is expected to hamper the demand for sodium bifluoride in the near future. Nevertheless, the usage of sodium bifluoride as a preservative for anatomical and zoological specimens is estimated to open new avenues for market growth.

In terms of geography, the global sodium bifluoride market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is likely to lead the market, due to the growth in the chemical industry in emerging economies such as China and India, as sodium bifluoride has major applications in the cleansing and detergent industry. High consumption of sodium bifluoride in Asia Pacific is also driven by increasing need for water treatment in the region. China is the leading manufacturer of sodium bifluoride across the world. The sodium bifluoride market in North America and Europe is expected to expand moderately during the forecast period, due to the availability of substitutes. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is estimated to expand at a sluggish rate during the forecast period. However, increasing demand for water treatment is projected to be a major factor driving the sodium fluoride and thus sodium bifluoride market in Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the sodium bifluoride market include Solvay, WEGO CHEMICAL GROUP, Harshil Industries, Simco Chemical Products Inc, Alfa Chemistry, Shanghai Hanhong Chemical Co., Ltd., Chengdu XiYa Chemical Technology Co., Ltd., and Sinopharm Chemical Reagent Co, Ltd.

