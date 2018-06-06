S-MAN hiring 20K employee’s for Online Health Services

The S-Man (Single Medical Account Number) goes online in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The new features of this App and the mechanism on which they operate will surely ensure sustainability of the product in the market by pulling more attention towards it because of its features.

S-Man offers you a centralized flow of health care eliminating one of the major problems of the health care Industry which is paper perceptions and printed medical reports.

A platform of Indian Medical Industry where all doctors and Medicinal outlets come on one Platform S-MAN is the first Global platform to bring all medical units under one roof. S-MAN is making a digital India medical Industry.

The online portal is user friendly and easy to operate, so it adds on to the one of the many benefits of this Single Medical Account Number.

Vipul Agarwal, CEO, S-MAN said, “This Is step towards a better plan of effectively executing and building a trust to save time and efforts of the patients. The aim is to empower both rural & urban sector by digitalizing the medical industry. To create an impact which have a greater approach on the industry and creations of jobs keeping in mind the importance of digital media while availing the information for the General public on the tips of their finger’s.”

The Plan is to hire 20000 people in Rajasthan as Vasundhara Raje, the CM of Rajasthan has taken an initiative for 1,20,000 employment in both government and private sector.

The announcement was made by her during the Rajasthan Budget 2018-19.

Sharing details of the vacancies to be filled, the chief minister said as many as 77,100 posts will be filled in education department, 5,718 in Home department, 11,930 in Administrative Reforms and 6,571 in Health department.

In the next financial year, CM said a notification for filling 75,000 posts will be released. Along with these just 1,000 nursing training teachers are to be recruited.

Problems In Current Market are issues like Paper prescription, Paper Medical reports, Illegal selling of mandatory prescribed drugs selling , Paper Records, Need to carry reports to doctor each and every time. Need to send reports to insurance company for claims.

S-Man offer’s Solution For all problems like Paperless prescription, Paperless Medical reports, Control on illegal selling of mandatory prescribed drugs selling, Paperless Records, Anytime access to medical records, Centralized Patient record, No Need to carry reports to doctor as doctors can easily access reports through SMAN, Insurance company can easily access medical record of a person who claims through SMAN, Appointment can be booked through APP.

Some of the major benefits of this system is that the patients now get to acclimate their data at a single point and they don’t have to carry out the paperwork with them, S- Man also helps to eliminate problems like illegal selling of mandatory prescribed drugs, carry reports to doctor each and every time.

The Benefits of S-Man are telephonic booking, paperless perceptions, paperless medical records, online appointment booking, online order of Medicine, Send Documents for claim directly. This particular system also helps the Government controlling over consumptions of illegal Drugs and complete view on diseases and counting of janganana.

As a Company, Medical industries a hassle-free process so that people should be relax with report and medical record management.

The Key Benefits for doing so is Helping Government to catch illegal sale of prescribed medicine. Also helping Government to Check Licenses of Medicals and Hospital. Bringing Hospital, Clinics, Medical Stores, Pathology and Insurance Company all on one Platform. S-man is the product of Think and Blink Private Limited which was founded by Vipul Agarwal. Who is a Successful Entrepreneur and has high plans to develop this particular product in the market and see to its efficiency.