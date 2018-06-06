Lifestyle

Punjab Depot Announces New Menu For The Season

Comment(0)

The Punjabi food is one of its kind when it comes to taste and Punjab Depot delivery kitchen concept brings you some exceptional Punjabi dish to excite food connoisseurs. The real taste of Punjabi dhaba food was missing in lot of existing restaurants. So the Punjab Depot bring the same taste to Mumbai and make it a notch higher by the use of quality ingredients. Core strength of Punjab depot is their food, they never compromise on quality.

Since it is delivery kitchen the main focus is packaging. After a lot of research they finalized the size of boxes and they make sure each box should be properly sealed. They even have this unique design on their boxes which they call ‘ truck art’ which has a quirky message on each box to bring smile on customer face such as ‘hans mat pagli pyaar ho jayega’.

The ‘delivery only’ authentic Punjabi food chain is the brainchild of hospitality professional Mrs. Sandhya Balchandani. Punjab Depot has introduced a new menu with wide choice of delicacies in Vegetarian and Chicken.

Delivery Time:
11:30 am – 3:30 pm
7:30 pm – 11:00 pm

Delivery Points:
1)Marol- This outlet delivers to entire Andheri East (JB Nagar, Shere-Punjab, Marol, Sakinaka, chandiwali and parts of Powai)
Contact No: 8291589507

2) DN Nagar – This outlet delivers to lokhandwala, Ville parle, Andheri west, JUHU

Keystones in Punjab Depot:
Best and wholesome ingredients used in cooking process.
All water used comes from Reverse Osmosis filters
Only Amul products for dairy consumptions
Combos- No one can match their combos, They made combos for single person like Butter chicken with naan, Murg Saagwala with roomali roti
Packaging- Spill proof boxes

Also Read
Lifestyle

Be Valentine’s ready with perfect gifts from The Fragrance Shop

editor

Manchester, UK – Be Valentine’s Ready this February 14th, as The Fragrance Shop – the UK’s largest independent fragrance retailer – launch their early Valentines offers, with up to 60% off selected products. Get ahead of the crowds and take advantage of fantastic offers for him and her across designer brands including Burberry, Roberto Cavalli […]
Lifestyle

Jungle Master Fixed Blade Knife review

editor

Oneonta, NY; 01, March 2017: Jungle Master JM-001L Fixed Blade Knife is a mean survival blade that is great for your outdoor adventures. Simply designed and minimally decorated, don’t let its simplicity fool you. It has a double-edged blade that’s really sharp and durable, a rubber grip that feels comfortable in your hand, a glass […]
Lifestyle

WILLIAM PENN INTRODUCES SHEFFIELD BUSINESS CARD HOLDERS BY LAPIS BARD

editor

William Penn, a luxury pen brand introduces Sheffield business card holder collection by Lapis Bard. An Englishman is recognized for his style and comportment, to boost the master look of an English man Lapis Bard articulates Sheffield collection. Sheffield business card holder collection is available, in pure yellow gold, matte black, palladium and the color […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *