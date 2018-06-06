Lifestyle

MODEL FACTORY: THE AGENCY TO MODEL YOUR FUTURE

A modeling agency is a company that presents fashion models, to work for the fashion industry. But in this scenario model factory represents a diverse and a well-chosen portfolio of the leading modeling talent. We are the market leaders, and with our unwieldy reputation we spend abundant resources on modeling acquisition and nurture them to become one of a kind.

When our clients explain their certain vision about their fashion campaigns, we at Modelfactory always aim to deliver highest quality of service. We have a set of experienced staff at our clients deposition all the time, to assist and identify the right kind of the model for any project, whether it be product promotion, fittings, editorials, television commercials and advertisement.

We have models especially from countries like Japan, Korea and Caucasian region but we also have a number of foreign models under our portfolio as well. We can organize casting at your place or at our Model agency as it will be a starting point of a new joint venture and you can go through a long list of pages to uncover the face of your campaign.

The model factory is also famous for kid advertising and that’s why we have a vast range of self confident young kids as our models in our big portfolio.

We have a strong foot in this market since 2001, stretching to the Great China and North East Asia and we are a distinct model management agency situated in the heart of Hong Kong. Our Marketing Excellency is also a part of a plan for the campaigns to become successful.

So, for more elaborative information do check our portfolio of various model agency and previous campaigns on our website and feel free to contact us at: modelfactory.com.hk

