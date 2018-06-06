Mhealth Market to Earn a Valuation of USD 217 billion by the end of 2025

A research study titled, “Mhealth Market by product and by service – global industry analysis and forecast to 2025”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Global Mhealth Market is expected to be around $217 billion by 2025. Some of the key factors driving this market are, increasing penetration of smartphones around the world, increasing adoption of wireless technology oriented devices by the healthcare fraternity and rapid adoption of health related mobile apps by people. With increasing emphasis on devising and delivering patient-centric healthcare by healthcare providers, the mHealth market is slated to witness robust growth in coming years. Moreover, rapid penetration and advancement of internet connectivity across the world is also expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as reluctance in adopting this technology by conventional healthcare providers in emerging countries and concerns related to security of patients’ data on mHealth platforms can hamper the growth of global mHealth market during the forecast period.

Mhealth Market Segmentation:

Global mHealth Market Assessment and Forecast, By Product, 2016-2025:

Vital Signs Monitoring Devices:

Blood pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Blood Glucose Meters

ECG Monitors/Heart rate monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

Peak Flow Monitors

Neurological Monitoring Devices

Mhealth Apps:

Healthcare Apps

General Health & Fitness Apps

Obesity & Weight Management Apps

Health Tracking Apps

Fitness & Nutrition Apps

Medication Management Apps

Chronic Care Management Apps

Diabetes Management Apps

Cancer Management Apps

Pregnancy Apps

Breastfeeding Apps

Other Women’s Health Apps

Other Healthcare Apps

Medical Apps for Healthcare Professionals

Continuing Medical Education Apps

Communication & Consulting Apps

Medical Reference Apps

Patient Management & Monitoring Apps

Global Mhealth Market Assessment and Forecast, By Service, 2016-2025:

Remote Monitoring Services

Treatment Services

Fitness & Wellness Services

Diagnosis & Consultation Services

Healthcare System Strengthening Services

Prevention Services

Mhealth Market Assessment and Forecast, By Region, 2016-2025 ($Million):

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Competitive Insights:

Some of the major players operating in the global mHealth market are, Medtronic plc, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V, AliveCor, Inc., Nokia Corporation, LifeWatch AG (acquired by BioTelemetry, Inc.), athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Apple, Inc., iHealth Labs Inc., AgaMatrix, Inc., AT&T Corp., Nike, Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Fitbit, Inc. and AliphCom dba. Jawbone.

List of Tables:

Table 1.mHealth Market, By Product ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 2.Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, By Type ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 3.Vital Signs Monitoring Devices Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 4.Blood pressure Monitors Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 5.Pulse Oximeters Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 6.Blood Glucose Meters Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 7.ECG Monitors/Heart rate monitors Market, By Region ($Million), 2016

2025

Table 8.Fetal Monitoring Devices Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 9.Peak Flow Monitors Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

Table 10.Neurological Monitoring Devices Market, By Region ($Million), 2016-2025

