Halal Hair Care Market Financial Status over Forecast Period 2018 to 2027

The word Halal (Arabic word) was typically used to indicate lawful food; however over time this word and the concept behind it has been applied to several aspects particularly in the cosmetic industry. Cosmetic products particularly hair care products such as shampoo, hair oil and hair conditioners, typically consist of animal bone, hair and skin. Also, straightening and curling treatments make use of non-halal products such as keratin. Halal hair care products are enriched with natural ingredients. They are based on proven Halal science and are certified by the Halal authority of that particular region. Today, Halal shampoo is in great demand and is a leading Halal hair care product category. It has been witnessed that apart from Islamic population, consumers from different religions and countries are preferring Halal hair care products over other inorganic cosmetic products.

Halal Hair Care- Drivers

Growing hijab wearing population particularly in Islamic countries in Southern part of Asia is driving the growth of Halal hair care market. Halal hair care products offer benefits such as good fragrance, long lasting freshness and also help in increasing hair volume. Growing interest in self-grooming among consumers is playing an important role in boosting the Halal hair care market. Personal grooming even in the developing regions has become a necessity. Some hair treatments such as treatment for excessive dandruff can be cured with natural and organic hair products. Moreover, Halal anti dandruff shampoo is largely used to treat itchy scalp. Increasing number of working women in Islamic countries and growing spending on quality cosmetics is also creating a positive impact on the Halal hair care market.

Halal Hair Care- Restraints

Lack of awareness is the major obstacle in the way of growth of Halal hair care products. The Halal certified products are still unknown to non-Islamic population. Also, pricing can be a major issue with respect to Halal products as they are expensive. This is expected to have a restraining effect on the use of halal products among non-Islamic population.

Unavailability of wide scale of Halal products is another factor hampering the growth and development of Halal hair care products. Unacceptance from non-Islamic population is one of the significant factors which is creating negative impact on the growth of Halal hair care market.

Halal Hair Care- Regional Outlook

As Islamic population is mostly concentrated in Asia-Pacific (APAC), it is likely to be a lucrative region for Halal hair care products market. Asian countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Indonesia, India, Malaysia and Indonesia have high concentration of Islamic population that are using Halal hair care products. This is expected to push the growth of the Halal hair care products market in APAC in the coming years. In addition, increasing per capita income in these countries is another significant factor fuelling the growth of Halal hair care products in APAC region.

Halal Hair Care- key Companies

Some of the prominent companies that manufacture Halal hair care products along with other Halal based cosmetics companies are The Halal Cosmetic Company, Amara Cosmetics, MMA Bio Lab, Inika, Martha Tilhar Group, SirehEmas, Clara International, Ivy Beauty, OnePure, Ethical Beauty, and Muslimah Manufacturing.

