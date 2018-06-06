Engine Data Monitor 730 System Vs 760 System

We present a comparison between EDM 730 and EDM 760 – both Engine Data Monitors are manufactured by JP Instruments; World leader in onboard flight instruments and aircraft engine data management systems.

JP Instrument’s aircraft engine data monitors provide the pilots with real time information for aircraft. These systems constantly monitor the health of the aircraft engine and any anomalies are instantly brought to the pilot’s attention via audio-video alarms. This leaves the pilots to concentrate on the flight experience rather than constantly monitoring the engines.

This article provides you with relevant information to compare two great engine data monitoring systems manufactured by J.P. Instruments; the EDM 730 and EDM 760.

EDM 730

From $1,557.00 to $3,965.00)

Features:

1. Easy to install.

2. Clear, Full-Colour Graphics

3. Easy-to-read data display

4. Easy to programme

5. Annunciation of exceedances.

6. More data per page – less page swapping.

7. Fully approved.

Package Form Factor:

1. Requires only 3-1/8″ space

2. Easy to adjust location.

3. 4 mounting options.

4. Just 65mm depth

5. Easily upgradable from 700 series JPI EDM’s.

6. Data download via USB Download Box.

7. Pilot programmable parameters.

8. Horsepower display in percentage.

9. Just press button for Rich of peak or lean of peak operation.

10. Graphically display of RPM and manifold pressure.

11. Computerized fuel-flow system.

12. Fuel management can be linked to GPS.

13. EDM scanner function.

14. Display in portrait or landscape.

15. Ideal for 4/6/7/8/9-cylinder engines,

16. Turbocharged engines

Optional

1. JPI Carb Temp Option 10-27103

2. JPI RPM Option 10-01720

3. JPI Oil Temp Option 10-27100

4. JPI Oil Pressure Option 10-04075

5. JPI OAT Option 10-27095

6. JPI Manifold Pressure 10-04512

7. JPI TIT Option 10-27090

EDM 760



From $3,675.00 to $8,1000.00)

Using the latest microprocessor technology, the EDM will monitor up to twenty-four critical parameters in your engine, four times a second, with a linearized thermocouple accuracy of better than 0.1 percent or 2 F° which has been verified and tested by the FAA and thus TSO’d (Technical Standard Order). The EDM is constantly “red-line” checking all 29 critical parameters (not 16) that are automatically checked FOUR TIMES A SECOND, regardless of current display status.

Features:

1. Latest microprocessor technology

2. Monitors 24-critical Aircraft Engine Monitor parameters – 4 times every second.

3. Linearized thermocouple for better accuracy – verified and tested by the FAA.

4. Uses just two buttons for all programming functions of the EDM.

5. Computer Assisted Diagnostics for the entire engine.

6. 29 Alarms, including Shock Cooling, EGT Differential, Fuel flow and Alternator Voltage.

7. Excellent variable scaling of EGT Bar Graph.

8. Patented LeanFind Mode automatically identifies the first and last cylinder to peak and while patented PeakFind system has quick responding probes to automatically capture EGT or TIT peak value.

9. USB Data Port.

10. FAA approved Fuel-flow monitoring system.

11. Alphanumeric scanning display of 29 functions or channels

Accessories:

1. EGT Probe PN- M111

2. PC Interface Cable for EDM 700, EDM 800 and EDM 760

3. ALternate USB Download Box

4. CHT Bayonet Probe

