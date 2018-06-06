Business

Detectamet’s Detectable Rubber Gloves are Sensitive to Food Industry Safety Needs

Detectamet’s new powder free metal detectable gloves are made from natural rubber and produced so that they are easy to put on and take off. They offer a higher level of sensitivity and the anti-slip patterned finish provides a good grip in wet and dry conditions. They are designed for safe use in Food Processing and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing industries and comply with FDA and EU regulations for safe contact with food.
“We have been asked by food producers for gloves that fit like a second skin and will be comfortable to wear for long periods” said James Farmer Detectamet’s head of global marketing and sales “Our new detectable rubber gloves will do exactly that, and we have already received positive feedback from our customers who have tried samples”
The metal detectability reduces the risk of contaminated products reaching the consumer and the bright blue colour makes them highly visible if lost in the process area.
These left /right specific gloves offer superior durability and strength and have a higher resistance to tearing with a specification for a 0.45mm thickness. Five sizes are supplied in boxes of 120 pairs or they can be bought as packs of a dozen pairs.
Extra benefits are derived from the bacteriostatic and fungistatic additives that are intended to prevent the growth of microbial contaminants. The low level of soluble proteins reduces the risk of negative skin response.
