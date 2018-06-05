Tech

Unisecure Data Centers Announces Advance Cloud Management Solutions

Comment(0)

Philadelphia, US, 5th June 2018 | Unisecure, leading data centers in US, being specialized in web hosting services, have now upgraded to Advanced Cloud Management Solutions, that include Cloud Security, Cloud Visibility, Cloud Cost control, Cloud Automation and Cloud migrations.

Why Unisecure’s Cloud Management Solutions?

Cloud Security: Unisecure’s Cloud Security includes security framework with multi- layered on real-time understanding of risk and validation of users. Using this, one can protect an organization from Network Attacks and Application Layer. And fully manages security services are working pro-active range of solutions which increase visibility of risk and save from breaches and attacks within your business.

Cloud Visibility : Unisecure’s Cloud Visibility provides visibility and control over multi-cloud costs with Google Cloud, AWS, Azura and many others.

Cloud Cost Control : Unisecure’s main goal is to control the cost and long term cloud cost management in the cloud computing Market.

Cloud Automation : Unisecure’s Cloud Automation Tool which helps reduce the manual efforts with managing cloud computing workloads and can be applicable to Public, Private or Hybrid Cloud environments.

Cloud Migration : Unisecure’s Cloud Migration automatically creates repository of application, device relationships, service and dependencies for optimized Cloud Migration.

About Unisecure

Unisecure is one of the leading data centers and best cloud hosting provider in the US. Unisecure data centers guarantee 99.995% up-time, high-density redundant power, flexible configurations, carrier-neutral facilities, and 24x7x365 customer support. We have 5 data centers among which 2 are located in Philadelphia and Conshohocken, U.S embed with Information Security Management System (ISMS) to examine risks and develop better processes for security our data centers are most secure and reliable. Our data centers offer services for VPS hosting services, co-location services, and dedicated hosting providers to the firewall and advanced backup solutions. We have 50000+ customers over 17 countries including brands such as Canon, DHL, HP, Microsoft, Pepsi, Mc Donalds and much more.
For more information about their services, visit www.unisecure.com

Also Read
Tech

TempGenius offers wireless temperature monitoring systems for different industries

editor

United States 09-05-2018. TempGenius is the leading company provides very good range of temperature log for different industries. The temperature and humidity serves the most effective role in the environment. The low and high value of temperature or humidity may adversely affect the remote location. To control these values or to closely watch the changes, […]
Tech

Electro-Optic Modulator (EOM) Market Key Players: GLEAM Optics, QUBIG GmbH by Forecast to 2023

editor

Market Highlights: Electro optic modulator (EOM) is an optical device in which a signal controlled element exhibiting the electro optic effect is used to modulate the beam of light. The modulation can be imposed on phase, frequency, amplitude or polarization of the beam. High end electronic devices are one of the major application areas of […]
Tech

Intelligent Platform Management Interface Market Size, Share, Market Intelligence, Company Profiles and Trends Forecast To 2023

editor

Market Scenario:  Intelligent Platform Management Platform is a set of specifications that monitors the environment and the hardware server. It helps to manage multiple servers from a particular location. These servers can be independently switched on or off, rebooted whenever it is required. Originally, it was developed by Dell, HP and Intel. The factors contributing […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *