TourGenie is Introducing an Adventure Bike Tour to Explore the Mesmerizing Beauty of Sikkim

TourGenie, one of the most prominent IT platform for Travel and Tourism Industry in India offers exquisite tours & traveling for their clients. They are now offering an adventure bike tour in the enchanted lands of Sikkim for the adventure enthusiasts.

TourGenie is well known for showcasing a high-quality tour packages at the pristine destinations. They understand that every traveler is different and keeping that in mind they offer customized tour packages to fulfil the requirements of people who wants to explore adventure and nature. Their new edition of adventure bike trip is packed with exploration and entertainment to make your journey adventurous and unforgettable.
During the 7 days, 6 nights adventure bike tour, you’ll explore the attractions of Aritar including Aritar Gumpa, British Dak Bungalow, Chaney Waterfall, Kali Khola Falls and Lungchok Valley and the famous temples as well. You’ll also witness the high altitudes at the ride covering The Nag Temple, Thambi View point, Eagle Nest Bunker, and much more. Riding through the villages of Kabi, Phodong, Mangshilla reaching the outskirts of Mangan is a treat to experience. At last, you’ll get the glimpse of River Teesta that originates from the glaciers of Sikkim before disappearing in the Bengal plains.

The itineraries added to the adventurous Sikkim tour package include bike rentals, Innova or similar car on point to point basis, guides/ escort charges, tents, sleeping bags and camping equipment, and all the meals. With their tour packages, you won’t need to worry about anything as your entire trip will be organized by TourGenie. So, without any further delay, visit their website and book an exclusive adventure bike tour package today!

