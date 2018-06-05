Business

Surface Plasmon Resonance Market Reach US$ 1273.8 Mn in revenues in 2027

Comment(0)

Future Market Insights presents detailed insights and a revised forecast of the global surface plasmon resonance market in a new report titled ‘Surface Plasmon Resonance Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027).’ According to the report, the global surface plasmon resonance market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2017–2027 and reach US$ 1273.8 Mn in revenues in 2027.

Increasing demand for high end, surface plasmon resonance from end users, such as hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centres, nursing centers and reference laboratories for better throughput and performance will generate opportunities for using surface plasmon resonance technique over the long run and drive the growth of the global surface plasmon resonance market. Imaging system helps in increasing the throughput at a remarkable speed and with precise motion and consistency in report generation. The increasing adoption of label-free detection techniques over labelled detection techniques due to cost-effectiveness, availability of versatile products in the SPR market and coupling of complementary techniques with SPR to enhance specificity of the test are some factors which can upsurge the demand for surface plasmon resonance market.

Read More Information @https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/surface-plasmon-resonance-spr-systems-market/toc

Global Surface Plasmon Resonance Market: Segmentation and Forecast

Imaging system segment will remain the largest segment by the product type, accounted for over 55.7% revenue share of the market in 2016. The other segment sensor system is also anticipated to register a significant growth over the forecast period followed by biosensors segment.

Drug discovery segment will remain the largest segment by the application, accounted for over 65.3% revenue share of the market in 2016 with 6.5% CAGR over the forecast period. The second largest market is biosensors, which is accounted for over 24.8% revenue share in 2016, followed by material science, which is also anticipated to register a significant growth.

Biopharmaceutical companies segment will contribute the largest segment by the end user, accounted for over 53.2% revenue share of the market in 2016. The increasing demand for surface plasmon resonance technique at end users such as h academic & research institutes, food & beverage industry, CROs and others are also anticipated to register a significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Surface Plasmon Resonance Market: Regional Overview

The developing medical industry in respect to advanced infrastructure and increasing medical tourism in the developing countries from the APEJ such as China, India will continue to have a positive impact on surface plasmon resonance market in APEJ. The increasing adoption of imaging system and biosensors in life science R&D will helps to boost the market growth. An ease-of-use and economic convenience in the North America and Western Europe is anticipated to boost the growth of the surface plasmon resonance market over a forecast period. The rise in discretionary funding for the research and development activities for the advanced and cost effective medical devices and integration services will also drive the market in the North America and Western Europe. The MEA is at a nascent stage to the global surface plasmon resonance market and expected to show a moderate growth over a forecast period.

Request for more detailed information @https://globenewswire.com/news-release/2018/05/10/1500261/0/en/Surface-Plasmon-Resonance-Market-to-reach-US-1273-8-Mn-in-revenues-in-2027.html

Global Surface Plasmon Resonance Market: Competitive Landscape

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., General Electric Co., AMETEK, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Biosensing Instrument Inc., Nicoya Lifesciences Inc., BiOptix Inc., XanTec bioanalytics GmbH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and Kinetic Evaluation Instruments BV are some of the key players in the global surface plasmon resonance market.

Companies in the global surface plasmon resonance market are focusing on strategic alliances such as strategic agreements, collaborations, rising research and development activities, new product launches, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to sustain in the overall competition in the surface plasmon resonance market.

Also Read
Business

Hillbrook Projects and Ark Properties Making Waves Down Under

editor

Hillbrook Projects was founded in January 2007. Since then, the company has been steadily growing and slowly making a name in the real estate and property development industry. Because of its success, Ark Properties came about in April 2016, which focuses more on project management. The inspiration for these two companies can be attributed to […]
Business

Agriculture Robots Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Sales and Forecast By 2024

editor

Agriculture robots has different tasks to perform which includes image capturing, seeding, water spraying, harvesting, milking and many others to name. The growing demand for food and scarcity of manpower has boosted the agriculture robots market’s growing trend. The increase in precision agriculture and increase in demand for real time analysis which in turn helps […]
Business

Electric Vehicle Component and Infrastructure Market: An Insight On the Important Factors and Trends Influencing the Market

An electric vehicle is referred as an electric drive vehicle, which is utilized as a part of at least one electric engines. Electric vehicle (EV), moreover called battery electric vehicle (BEV), is affected by electric engines energized by rechargeable battery packs. In electric vehicle, no fuel is used and there is no internal combustion engine. […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *