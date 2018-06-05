Business

Professional Hair Services In Killeen, TX

Comment(0)

Killeen, TX/2018: A large part of our looks depend on the condition, cut, texture and general upkeep of the hair. Hair can help in accentuating your facial features, when taken care of by indulging in hair care services. Blonde Salon & Spa specializes in hair services that are customized as per the requirements of each client.

It is a world class salon that provides individualized services related to beauty, nails, haircuts, tanning, skin & hair waxing, inch loss wrap, hair color, chemical treatment, massage services, manicures, pedicures, spa’s, makeup services, up-do’s and much more. The salon aims to make each client feel at home by providing best facilities and ensuring extreme comfort. Only the best quality & branded products are used as per the client’s skin type to ensure best results.

Hair Services Offered

• Professional Hair Color: Great coverage, selection and longevity of hair color are guaranteed. Clients can get the natural hair color enhanced, cover grey hair, add subtle or extreme highlights etc.

• Expert Counselling: Each client receives guidance of a hair expert. They are educated about the best shampoo for their hair type, ways to protect hair from sun and the styling product to use. Well-trained stylists offer their best advice to anyone looking for an outstanding haircut. They help a client choose a haircut that complements his/her facial features, hair texture and lifestyle requirements.

• After Care Guidance: At the salon, the best kept hair secrets are let out to the clients. They receive expert guidance from professionals regarding how to style their hair.

• Other services: In addition to the above mentioned services, other hair services at the salon include Extensions, Scalp Treatment, Corrective Coloring, Brazilian Blowout, T-Partial Foil, Full Foil, Partial Foil, Color Gloss, Root Touch-Up, Tone on Tone and more.

For more information regarding hair services and other services at Blonde Salon & Spa, call at (254) 501-3930 or visit 1900 Elms Rd. Suite 105 Killeen, TX 76543. You can also log on to http://modblonde.com/

Also Read
Business

Agriculture Sprayers,Pesticides Spraying Machine – KMW by Kirloskar

editor

Our Agriculture Sprayers machine is used for spraying pesticides and insecticides to avoid pests in following fields – Grape, Guava, Banana, Papaya, Mango, Coconut, Chiku, and Pomegranate. We normally recommend Gun Type Pesticide sprayer which has suction capacity of 29-34 L/min. Enquire for more details. https://kmwagri.com/agriculture-sprayers-trailer/
Business

Jindal Stainless in talks with Gujarat government for use of stainless steel in transportation

editor

Jindal Stainless has made presentation to the Gujarat government for use of stainless steel in public transportation system in order to increase fuel efficiency and improve safety. With its high strength-to-weight ratio and resistance to impact and temperature shocks, stainless steel is an ideal metal for modern transit network and states of Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, […]
Business

Direct-acting Solenoid Valves Global Consumption Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

Description : Direct-acting Solenoid Valves-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Direct-acting Solenoid Valves industry, standing on the readers’ perspective, delivering detailed market data and penetrating insights. No matter the client is industry insider, potential entrant or investor, the report will provides useful data and information. Key questions answered by […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *