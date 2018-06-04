Uncategorized

World Heart Congress 2018

The “World Heart Congress 2018” is being held at Paris, France on November 19-20. Heart Congress 2018 respects every member over the globe to partake in the gathering. The Cardiology meeting is planned such that it gives extraordinary chance to improve the learning in the creating field of Cardiology. Heartcongress2018 provides a better understanding about the current inventions and the issues faced in the cardiovascular disease diagnosis, treatment and prevention.
The “Heart Congress 2018” is an excellent event tailored for the Cardiac surgeons, Medical doctors, Researchers and Students to get latest updates in the field of cardiology. The Heart Congress 2018 with great pleasure invites eminent participants from different hospitals, research institutes, universities and various healthcare industries to have a look at all the new inventions and discoveries in the cardiac medicine. The conference mainly focuses on areas like Rheumatic and Congenital heart diseases, Paediatric cardiology, cardiac surgery, cardiovascular Pharmacology, Cardio-Oncology, Hypertension, Heart Transplantation etc which is very informative.

