University of Northampton MBA (CIPS Accredited) Webinar for Middle East Students

People who attend our open days or webinars are exposed to some of the most pressing questions about pursing an online or distance learning program. Speak to an academic or an admissions expert ONLINE to learn more about how Stafford can cater to all your educational requirements.
Who is invited: Allworking professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

Webinars (prior registration required to receive the webinar link)

University of Northampton
MBA Webinar
19 June 2018
7:30 pm to 8:30 pm

If you choose to attend one of the above open days, please bring along your CV and certificate and mark sheets to get a free CV review and assessment to check your eligibility for available undergraduate and postgraduate programs.
Our partners:

University of Leicester
University of Northampton
University of Nottingham
University of Dundee
Edinburgh Napier University

To register for one of the above events, please visit our events page on our blog.

Alternatively, speak to a consultant directly by requesting a callback.
Media Contact: info@staffordglobal.org / marketing@staffordglobal.org

Event page: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-northampton-middle-east-mba-webinar

