Two enchanting fragrances from the fragrance factory of House of McNROE

McNROE introduces two fragrances for this season under the brands Secret Temptation and Wild Stone~

The leading fragrance company McNROE Consumers Limited, has introduced fresh variants for the summer season under the renowned deodorant brands- Secret Temptation and Wild Stone. The new and exciting variants have a refreshing fragrance story and distinctive ingredients to make one feel upbeat and energized at any occasion.

Secret Temptation’s Te Amo Aqua

Secret Temptation’s Te Amo Aqua- from the House of McNROE is a delightful fragrance where floral notes romance dewy tones.This perfume body spray is a perfect pick for lasting freshness on long summer days & restless, weary nights.

Its watery compositions invigorate the spirit just like a fresh cool breeze and take one straight to memories by the starry sea-side. Zesty Bergamot with Melon & Peach make for fruity top notes while the heart notes infuse the best of Rosewood, Lily of Valley, Jasmine and Orchid to this scent. The composition is incomplete without the woody intensity of Musk, Amber Oak Moss & Cedar Wood.

Aqua is a marriage of delicate and dominant scents that beautifully couple to form a sparkling fragrance. A great pick to beat the heat with some fun & frolic!

Priced at INR 199

Wild Stone Thunder

The new addition to the enchanting Wild Stone deodorants range, from the House of McNROE, is Wild Stone Thunder. A new indulging fragrance is a heavenly combination of Grapefruit and Orange notes with the essence of divine Patchouli and Vetiver.

The earthy sensuality of woody notes adds to that irresistible charisma, the fragrance gives a very earthy feel and freshness of the smell of rain on soil.

The fragrance is a perfect marriage of 3 notes which are namely citrus, spicy and woody. Blended finely with unique ingredients, the top note consists of fruity tones of Grapefruit and Orange, the heart note of raw elements like pepper and flint and the base note of woody Oak moss, Vetivar, Patchouli and Cedarwood

It is the perfect pick for any special occasions like marriage or date night to bring in an atmosphere of a romantic rainy night.

Price at Rs.999/-