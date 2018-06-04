Business

Sale of ‘Harbor Watch’ Estate

NEWPORT, RI (May 14, 2018) – Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty is pleased to announce the sale of the shingled contemporary ‘Harbor Watch’, located at 169 Wellington Avenue in Newport, Rhode Island. The property sold for $6,000,000. According to Rhode Island MLS records, the sale represents the highest sale in Rhode Island this year. Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty facilitated both sides of the sale.

The custom, shingle-style residence was built in 2006 across the street from Kings Park and the Ida Lewis Yacht Club and enjoys sweeping Newport Harbor and bridge views from a covered patio, balconies, and most rooms. All four bedrooms have ensuite baths, with the master suite including a turret sitting area. The lower level has media rooms, recreation area, and work space and opens to sweeping lawn and water views. The 2.74-acre property also includes a separate three-bedroom guest cottage. Paul Leys, co-owner of Gustave White Sotheby’s International Realty stated, “The sale of this iconic ‘Newport Cottage’ is one of seven at or above $4 million sold in Newport in the past two years, underscoring the value of investing in these landmark properties.”

