Greek Yoghurt Market Growth, Future Demand, Leading Key Players, Share and Business Prospects

Market Overview:

Greek yoghurt market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.5%. Rise in demand from end-use markets including dairy, bakery and confectionary products is driving the growth of the Greek yoghurt market. Growing need for convenience high protein, low sugar and sodium beverages and rising population of people preferring grab-and-go food products is encouraging consumers to buy more Greek yoghurt and products derived from it. Increasing popularity in developed countries due to its nutritional benefits is driving the sales of the Greek yoghurt. High nutritional value and ready-to- eat property of Greek yoghurt is influencing growth of the market especially in developing countries.

The presence of manufacturers also depends upon the demand for Greek yoghurt and its derived products. Key manufactures are investing to innovate efficient processing techniques and to improve the vitamin and mineral content of Greek yoghurt without compromising the actual nutritional value and the authentic flavor of the product. The demand of Greek yoghurt is increasing mainly based on the probiotic content of the yoghurt and its increasing popularity as a Nutraceuticals. Due to high protein content its application in sports drink has been increasing from last few years.

Major Key Players:

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major Greek yoghurt market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

  • Nestle (Switzerland)
  • Danone (France)
  • Chobani (U.S.)
  • Jalna Dairy Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia)
  • General Mills, Inc. (U.S.)
  • Stonyfield farm, Inc. (U.S.)
  • FAGE International S.A (Luxembourg) and
  • Erhmann AG (Germany)

The global Greek yoghurt market is segmented on the basis of flavor, specialty diet, distribution channel, application and region.

Key Findings:

Greek yoghurt is mainly used in Yogurt Parfait and specifically during the breakfast

Top five importers of Greek Yoghurt are China, Venezuela, Algeria, U.A.E. and Oman

Regional Analysis:

The global Greek yoghurt market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these North America region has the major market share followed by Europe. U.S. is the major exporter of Greek yoghurt. U.S. mainly exports its Greek yoghurt to countries like China, Algeria, U.A.E., Sri Lanka and Malaysia. After U.S., France is the major exporter of Greek yoghurt which exports the products to Middle East and African countries. Asia Pacific region is emerging market for Greek yoghurt manufacturers as it has potential opportunities to grow due to its changing consumer food pattern. 

Segments:

Greek Yoghurt market has been segmented on the basis of flavor which comprises of plain, strawberry, raspberry, peach, cherry, pineapple, mango and others.

Greek Yoghurt has been segmented on the basis of specialty type which comprises fat free, cholesterol free, low fat, low sodium, sugar free and others.

Greek Yoghurt has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises hypermarket and supermarkets, Convenience stores, retailers, e-commerce and others.

Greek Yoghurt has been segmented on the basis of application which comprises dips, desserts, sauces, breakfast accompaniments, bakery products, dry mixes and others

