Godrej Alive Mulund Price, Details Call 9810047296

Godrej Alive Mulund – Lead a Luxurious Life in a Lively Community

You may definitely have a dream to live in a lively community of friendly neighbors and avail all the luxuries you have ever dreamed of. If you want to settle in Mulund, Godrej Alive Mulund is your perfect address. It is the best residential project by Godrej and it is known to be the excellent choice for the residents here. It is developed by the highly experienced and reputed real estate developer, Godrej Properties which has great experience of over 30 years. It has really transformed the lifestyle of Indian families by offering the ultimate ranges of residences. Godrej Alive pre launch is the best example of forward thinking of developer.

Godrej Alive Location

Mulund, Thane is one of the fastest growing metropolitans in India. It is known to enjoy great location advantages. It is well located in the proximity to industrial area. The venture benefits the families as it is close to various major landmarks of the city.

Mulund enjoys seamless network of roadways and is well connected to several major parts of the city. It is located near several IT hubs of the city so professionals can easily commute to their offices with efficient road transport facilities. It is close to reputed hospitals, banks, schools, shopping malls, retail outlets, and hospitals in the vicinity to meet all of their daily needs.