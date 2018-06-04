Female Pelvic Implants Market is Anticipated to Register 2.8% CAGR through 2027

Female pelvic implants are surgically inserted in the vagina to treat disorders such as pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. These disorders are responsible for affecting the life of women to a great extent and are prevalent mostly in the older generation. The option available for treating the issue is surgical repair with or without prosthetic implants. The market is popular in different regions of the world, as this is the only available treatment option for POP and SUI. The main products involved in the implantation process are vaginal mesh implants, vaginal grafts, vaginal slings and tapes. The global female pelvic implants market registered a market value of over US$ 230 Mn in 2017, which is expected to reach a value of over US$ 300 Mn by the end of 2027. The market is anticipated to witness a sluggish CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The female pelvic implants market is projected to witness a downfall and grow at a sluggish rate, marking a few issues that are limiting the growth of market. The major issue behind the restricted growth of the market pertains to complications that are associated with female pelvic implants. The surgeries that have taken place in the past have resulted in many health related issues like mesh erosion, infections etc. However there has been a shift of countries towards the value based healthcare model, which may help the female pelvic implants market. The governments and regulatory bodies of various countries are adopting various cost-containment measures to reduce the healthcare burden, especially in developed economies. This shift from volume- to value-based system is driven by various measures taken by governments, providers, payers and life sciences companies, which include outcome-based pricing, profit and risk sharing, price control and competitive tendering. This may have a positive impact on the market in the coming years.

Segmental Outlook

China is expected to be an attractive region in the global market for female pelvic implants. According to the forecast presented in this report, China will register a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. However, in terms of market value, North America is anticipated to reach over US$ 80 Mn by the end of 2027. The growth of the various regional female pelvic implants markets is mainly driven by the rising geriatric population and a rise in need for optimal methods to treat pelvic organ prolapse.

In terms of indication type, stress urinary incontinence has a higher market share than pelvic organ prolapse. SUI is expected to hold a market value of over US$ 190 Mn by the end of 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. There is a significant rise in the rate of women suffering from SUI worldwide.

Competitive Scenario

With the rapidly changing dynamics of the female pelvic implants market, many companies are hesitating in taking risks. Manufacturers in the global market have faced over 650 lawsuits alleging a host of painful device related injuries. Such complications during the process of implants have resulted in many major companies exiting the market. There is however, hope for market players in developing regions where implant procedures are still prevalent. The companies who have exited the global market include Betatech, AMS, Promedon, Aspide Medical etc. On the other hand, companies that continue to prevail in the global market include Coloplast, Boston Scientific, PFM Medical, Ethicon, etc.