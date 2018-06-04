Entertainment

Delhiites all set to groove to the beats of Lost Icons at the 14th edition of ‘Arise’ – a musical extravaganza by Artist Aloud & Hard Rock Cafe.

Comment(0)

After-work parties are the best time to relax and catch up with friends. To ensure that you enjoy your weekday evenings like never-before, Artist Aloud in association with Hard Rock Cafe presents the 14th edition of ‘Arise’, an evening of live performances.

This Tuesday let your hair down and groove to the most popular and loved punk rock band – Lost Icons. Setting the stage on fire with their renditions of the best of Nirvana and Green Day tracks, Lost Icons have been creating a revolution of their own through punk music and their originals tracks.

Delhi is all set to bewitch with the 14th Edition of Arise with Lost Icons.

When: 5th June 2018
Where: Hard Rock Cafe Saket, Delhi
Time: 8.30 pm onwards
Entry: FREE ENTRY

Also Read
Entertainment

Home Guides Pal Will Help You Find the Best Generator

editor

23 March 2018 – Home Guides Pal is offering the most effective as well as genuinely comprehensive home generator reviews and comparisons that will help you make an educated decision in line with all of the gathered info. One way or the other, when it comes to our society, it is pretty much impossible to […]
Entertainment

THE CLASSIC MOVIE “JOGGERS PARK” TO MAKE ITS WAY TO NEW EXCELSIOR CINEMA THIS SUNDAY

editor

How we wish to watch some of the evergreen movies at a cinema hall again. Mukta A2 Cinema are fulfilling wishes along with Zee Cinema in association with 1018MB and 92.7 Big FM, since they screen some of the very best classic films, every Sunday. The iconic theater located in Fort, Mumbai, has been hosting […]
Entertainment

Magic Bus associates with ImpactGuru.com to raise funds for underprivileged children

editor

Magic Bus associates with ImpactGuru.com to raise funds for underprivileged children 36 lucky donors will have the chance to meet their favourite Bollywood star! All-Star Football Club (ASFC) with Abhishek Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor will play to support #Giving Goals! Mumbai, 17th, April 2018: Magic Bus Foundation, one of India’s largest poverty alleviation programme has […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *