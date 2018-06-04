Coated Paper Market : New Business Opportunities & Investment Research Report 2017-2023

Study on Coated Paper Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Coated Paper Market by application (printing, packaging, business communication, labels and coated fine paper standard coated fine paper coated ground wood paper), by type (grounded calcium carbonate, precipitated calcium carbonate, kaolin clay, talc, starch, and SB latex, wax), and by Coating Material (Art papers, Market Size & Forecast, Grounded Calcium Carbonate, Precipitated , Calcium Carbonate, Kaolin Clay,Talc, Wax) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Coated Paper over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Coated Paper Market which includes company profiling of Oji Holdings Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Stora Enso OYJ, GF Biochemicals Ltd., Sappi Limited, Verso Corporation, and UPM, Resolute Forest Products, Packaging Corporation of America, Dunn Paper Company. Global coated paper market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period 2017 to 2023, coated paper market.

Segments Covered

The coated paper market is segmented on the basis of application, coated materials, type and region. The segmentation on the basis of application covers printing, packaging, business communication, labels and coated fine paper standard coated fine paper coated ground wood paper .on the basis of coated materials the market is segmented as grounded calcium carbonate, precipitated calcium carbonate, kaolin clay, talc, starch, and SB latex, wax and others. Furthermore, on the basis of types the coated paper market is segmented as standard coated fine paper, low coat weight paper, art paper, coated fine paper, coated ground wood paper and others.

Geographic Coverage

The regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America region covers the country markets such as U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Furthermore Europe includes the country markets such as Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe. The Asia-Pacific region covers the analysis of countries such as China Japan India Australia/New Zealand and Rest of APAC. Among the geographies North America is expected to be the largest market for Coated Paper Market over the Forecast period 2017 to 2023. Furthermore Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Companies Covered

The companies covered in the report, Oji Holdings Corporation, Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd., Stora Enso OYJ, GF Biochemicals Ltd., Sappi Limited, Verso Corporation, UPM, Resolute Forest Products, Packaging Corporation of America, Dunn Paper Company.

Table of Contents:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Coated Paper Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Drivers

3.4 Restraints

3.5 Opportunities

3.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.7 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.8 Competitive Landscape in Global Coated Paper Market

4. Global Coated Paper Market by Application

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Printing

4.3 Packaging

4.4 Business Communication

4.5 Labels

4.6 Coated Fine Paper

4.7 Standard Coated Fine Paper

5. Global Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Art papers

5.3 Market Size & Forecast

5.4 Grounded Calcium Carbonate

5.5 Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

5.6 Kaolin Clay

5.7 Talc

5.8 Wax

5.9 Others

6. Global Coated Paper Market by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Standard Coated Fine Paper

6.3 Low Coat Weight Paper

6.4 Art Paper

6.5 Coated Fine Paper

6.6 Coated Groundwood Paper

6.7 Others

7. Global Coated Paper Market by Region

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 North America Coated Paper Market by Application

7.2.2 North America Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

7.2.3 North America Coated Paper Market by Type

7.2.4 North America Coated Paper Market by Country

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Europe Coated Paper Market by Application

7.3.2 Europe Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

7.3.3 Europe Coated Paper Market by Type

7.3.4 Europe Coated Paper Market by Country

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market by Application

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

7.4.3 Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market by Type

7.4.4 Asia-Pacific Coated Paper Market by Country

7.5 Rest of the World

7.5.1 Rest of the World Coated Paper Market by Application

7.5.2 Rest of the World Coated Paper Market by Coating Material

7.5.3 Rest of the World Coated Paper Market by Type

7.5.4 Rest of the World Coated Paper Market by Sub-region

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Oji Holdings Corporation

8.2 Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

8.3 Stora Enso OYJ

8.4 GF Biochemicals Ltd.

8.5 Sappi Limited

8.6 Verso Corporation

8.7 UPM

8.8 Resolute Forest Products

8.9 Packaging Corporation of America

8.10 Dunn Paper Company

