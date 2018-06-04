Business

choicehotels offers the Facility to Book a Stay at the Fort Collins Colorado

Fort Collins, CO (June 04, 2018) – Vacation in Fort Collins bring the best experience to the tour makers. But, to make the vacation the most comfortable and unforgettable, it is important that the right vacation spot should be chosen.

To help trip makers get the best comfort, www.choicehotels.com provides the facility to book an accommodation at the Comfort Inn Fort Collins North. This hotel is located in the foothills of the Rocky Mountains. The good thing about staying at this hotel is that she is surrounded by a wide range of cultural attractions and the most-enjoyable recreational opportunities for the entire family.

The Fort Collins Fun is assured with facilities like business center, fitness center, indoor heated pool and hot tub, free hot breakfast and free Wi-Fi. The features in the guest room include iron and ironing board, flat-penal television, coffee maker, premium bedding and even microwave and refrigerator in selected rooms.

For those looking for outdoor attractions, they are in abundance around this hotel. Also, recently the hotel has been renovated into 62 unique rooms and suites to bring in the best comfort to the guests.

About choicehotels.com:

Choicehotels.com always aims at offering the facility for the users to book their accommodation in the best hotels. With this motto, this website provides the facility to book an accommodation at Comfort Inn Fort Collins Hotel North.

For more information, please visit https://www.choicehotels.com/colorado/fort-collins/comfort-inn-hotels/co109

Contact Details:

Comfort Inn Fort Collins North,

Contact Person: Dariusz Czyszczon

Address: 601 SW Frontage Rd. Fort Collins CO 80524

Email: comfortinnrewardsfc@gmail.com

Contact: (970) 407-0100

###

