Carboxylic Acid Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis 2017 to 2023

Study on Carboxylic Acid Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Carboxylic Acid Market by products (acetic acid, formic, valeric, isovaleric, propionic, citric, caproic, stearic acid, butyric acid, isobutyric acid), by end users (animal feed, food & beverages, consumer goods, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, lubricants) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Carboxylic Acid over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Global Carboxylic Acid Market which includes company profiling of OWEA, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Finetech Industry Limited, Perstorp Holdings AB, Jiangsu Sopo Co. Ltd., Hanwha Chemical Corporation and others.

Segments Covered:

Global carboxylic acid market is segmented on the basis of products such as acetic acid, formic acid, valeric acid, isovaleric acid, propionic acid, citric acid, caproic acid, stearic acid, butyric acid, isobutyric acid and others (such as benzoic acid). On the basis of end users the global carboxylic acid market can be segmented as animal feed, food & beverages, consumer goods, personal care & cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, lubricants and others (such as textiles, leather, rubber, agrochemicals). Global carboxylic acid market is primarily driven by increasing demand in the animal feed (for acids such as butyric, formic and propionic) and food & beverage industries, it is expected to propel the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising demand for stearic acid, valeric acid and butyric acid in the cosmetic and personal care industry is likely to drive the global carboxylic acid market. On the other hand, stringent regulatory and legislative actions against the production of petroleum based carboxylic acids are one of the restraints in the global carboxylic acid market. Additionally, easily available substitutes for various applications are likely to restrain carboxylic acid market growth globally.

Geographic Coverage

Asia-Pacific region is dominant consumer of carboxylic acid, rising industries have accelerated demand for the compound and is expected to continue over the forecast period. China is one of the major markets in the region due to growth in food & beverages, textile and consumer goods industries. Furthermore, increase in production capacities of pharmaceutical, plastic and lubricant industries in India, China, Indonesia and South Korea is expected to boost demand for carboxylic acid in coming future. Additionally, the US market is expected to witness high demand for carboxylic acid which is largely used in drug formulations such as antibiotics, anticoagulants, cholesterol lowering satins and anti-inflammatory drugs. Moreover, increase in geriatric population is driving pharmaceuticals segment leading to growth of carboxylic acid market.

Companies Profiled:

The report also provides in depth analysis of impact of REACH policy (registration, evaluation and authorization of chemicals) adopted by the European Union on the carboxylic acid market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This section also provides crucial information on safety profiles of the chemicals in European Union.

Table of Contents

1. Preface

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methods

1.3. Research approaches

2. Executive summary

3. Global Carboxylic Acid Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Key Investment Market analysis

3.5. Competitive landscape in the Carboxylic Acid Market

4. Global Carboxylic Acid Market Analysis, by Product Type (USD million) 2017-2023

4.1. Acetic Acid

4.2. Formic Acid

4.3. Valeric Acid

4.4. Isovaleric Acid

4.5. Propionic Acid

4.6. Citric Acid

4.7. Caproic Acid

4.8. Stearic Acid

4.9. Butyric Acid

4.10. Isobutyric Acid

4.11. Others (such as benzoic acid)

5. Global Carboxylic Acid Market Analysis, by Applicatiion type (USD million) 2017-2023

5.1. Animal feed

5.2. Food & beverages

5.3. Consumer goods

5.4. Personal care & cosmetics

5.5. Pharmaceuticals

5.6. Lubricants

5.7. Others (such as textiles, leather, rubber)

6. Global Carboxylic Acid Market Analysis, Regional Analysis (USD million) 2017-2023

6.1. North America

6.1.1. North America Carboxylic Acid Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.1.2. North America Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.1.3. North America Carboxylic Acid Market by Country (USD million)

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. Europe Carboxylic Acid Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.2.2. Europe Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.2.3. Europe Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Country (USD million)

6.3. Asia Pacific

6.3.1. Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.3.2. Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.3.3. Asia Pacific Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Country (USD million)

6.4. Latin America

6.4.1. Latin America Carboxylic Acid Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.4.2. Latin America Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.4.3. Latin America Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Country (USD million)

6.5. Rest of the World (RoW)

6.5.1. RoW Carboxylic Acid Market by Product Type (USD million)

6.5.2. RoW Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Type (USD million)

6.5.3. RoW Carboxylic Acid Market by End-Users Sub-region (USD million)

7. Company profiles

7.1. OWEA

7.2. Hanwha Chemical Corporation

7.3. BASF SE

7.4. Celanese Corporation

7.5. The Dow Chemical Company

7.6. LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

7.7. Eastman Chemical Company

7.8. Finetech Industry Limited

7.9. Perstorp Holdings AB

7.10. Jiangsu Sopo Co. Ltd.

