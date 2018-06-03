Business

Artificial Grass Trade Suppliers are Proud to announce expansion into Sheffield

Here at Artificial Grass Trade Suppliers https://www.artificialgrasstradesuppliers.co.uk/ We have some exciting news which we’re sure you will love – we’re expanding further!

We already have our Huddersfield, Wakefield and Leeds branches but now we are coming to SHEFFIELD!

The new Sheffield office will be just like our Huddersfield Branch, meaning you can call down to view our fabulous artificial grass range and talk to us about our services!

We’re very excited about this and the new office will be open by the end of April 2018.

Whether you’re interested in having artificial grass installed in your garden by us, buy the grass from us and install the grass yourself, or even if you work in the trade and would like to open a trade account with us – we can help!

More information to come soon on this exciting development and we will be sure to keep you posted!

FOR FURTHER DETAILS CONTACT:

Charlene OFlaherty
Marketing Manager

Artificial Grass Trade Suppliers

Tel -: 0800 917 4442

Website: https://www.artificialgrasstradesuppliers.co.uk

Address:

Head Office,
201 Dalton Bank Road,
Huddersfield,
West Yorkshire,
HD5 0RE

