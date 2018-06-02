WidsMob Viewer Browses Photos with Excellent User Experience And Fast Speed

Hongkong, China – WidsMob Technology Ltd. (WidsMob) today made a great process for WidsMob Viewer with 5X photo viewing speed. Just add one picture of a folder; Mac users are able to view all photos within the folder. In the update, WidsMob Viewer add 15 language versions, including French, German, Japanese, Traditional Chinese, Arabic, Danish, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Swedish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and more.

When there are hundreds of photos on Mac, the default photo viewer for Mac only open one photo each time. Just add one photo of the folder to WidsMob Viewer, it enables Mac Users to view all photos with excellent browsing experience. Besides the View mode, Mac users can get the photos in different folders in Library mode, check pictures in full size in Slideshow mode and find out the parameters for RAW images.

Not only for browsing photos in different modes, but also editing photos in easy process. Batch convert photos to the desired format, change photo size, or rename photos. Besides, the “Favorite” function helps Mac users to organize photos from different folder, pickup the desired photo, delete or change files. In order to make the whole process easy, Mac users only need to drag and drop the files from the program to other folder within one second.

WidsMob Viewer handles the RAW formats of most camcorders as well as PhotoShop format. What is more, it provides “Adjust” and “Effect” to apply effects and filters for photos if minor adjustment is required for the photos. After all the process, Mac users are able to share the photos to Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and more other social media websites within the program.

Highlight features in the latest update:

* Retina Display support, embracing vibrant and sharp details.

* Click one photo in Finder to display all photos in the same folder.

Supported file format:

* WidsMob Viewer supports .jpg, .jpeg, .png, .tiff, .png, .cr2, .nef, .bmp, .raw and other 50 RAW formats.