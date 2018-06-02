Education

UGEARS is the first self-assembly mechanism 3D puzzle in the world

UGEARS is the first self-assembly mechanism 3D puzzle in the world, which made of high-quality environmentally clean plywood. The assembly of the mechanism 3D models can be completed without any glue or special tools.

The kit has all you need for assembly: a set of high-quality plywood boards with laser cutout parts, detailed step-by-step instructions, and additional details, including toothpicks used as axles and pins, rubber bands, and in some cases – ­shing-line.

You need no glue to put UGEARS models together, which makes watching it working and moving even more exciting. You can assemble them at home on the table. All you need is your own hands, patience, and assembly instructions.

