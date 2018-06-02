Uncategorized

Sagarmala: Vishakhapatnam port’s present scenario

Vishakhapatnam’s port is one of the leading major ports of India and is located at east coast midway between Kolkata and Chennai. The Port is located at Latitude 17° 41’ N and Longitude 83° 18’ E. Outer harbor and Inner harbor are the two components of the Port.
The Outer Harbor is accessed through an approach channel which is 3.1km long; 200m wide and 20m deep. This is up to the Dolphin’s nose light house. This leads to a turning circle of 610m diameter. The Inner Harbor is accessed through an extension of this approach channel which is 1.1km long and the width varies from a minimum of 111m to 168m and is 16.1m deep. This leads to a turning circle of 440 m diameter.
In the Inner Harbor, the northern arm is the main commercial arm of the Port and accommodates 15 multi-commodity berths. The north-western arm is fully utilized by the Eastern Naval Command. A part of the western arm is used by the Hindustan Shipyard Limited and part by the Port where three captive berths are located. Thus, the total number of berths in Inner Harbor is 18 including BOT berths.

