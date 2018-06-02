26th European Pediatrics Congress

Conference Series llc LTD invites you to attend the 26th European Pediatrics Conference, to be held October 22 – 23, 2018 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. We sincerely welcome all the eminent researchers, students and delegates to take part in this upcoming conference to witness invaluable scientific discussions and contribute to the future revolutions in the field of Pediatrics. Euro Pediatrics 2018 will be sorted out around the theme “Enlightening the Advancements and Exploring the New Horizons in Pediatrics”
Also Read
India Moving Towards A Global Campus
Author Ms. Bakhtawat Krishnan is the Founder, Director at Inspirus Education. She brings with her 30 years of diverse experience, both at the national and international levels, in different roles across industries. She recently bagged the award for Femina World Women Leadership Congress Award 2018. Article: The last few years have witnessed a remarkable churn […]
Petcox is the premium Search engine site for dog owners
Los Angeles, December 20 2016 – If there are any ways of getting important dog information out there on the web these days then they must be well hidden. It’s a hassle for the owner to find good and meaningful info by just using search engines like Google. One would imagine that in 2016 there […]
30th World Psychiatrists and Psychologists Meet
Myself Sravani, Program Manager of World Psychiatrists 2018 scheduled during October 01-02, at Osaka,japan. I would like to invite all the Psychiatrists, Psychologists, neurologists,Mental health practitioners to international gathering at Osaka,japan. For more details, PS: https://worldpsychiatrists.blogspot.in/