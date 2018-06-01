US Capital Global Provides Multi-Million Dollar Bridge Facility for Manifesto Holding Plc

San Francisco-based private financial group backs European holding company, to support its expansion into the hospitality sector.

San Francisco, California, June 01, 2018 — US Capital Global has provided a multi-million dollar bridge loan to UK-based public company Manifesto Holding Plc (“Manifesto”). The financing was allows Manifesto to repay an earlier bridge loan, ahead of a forthcoming growth-capital term loan. With a host of popular venues across Paris, France, Manifesto is an expanding stakeholder in the French arts, culture, and recreation world.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with a strong focus on asset-based lending, investment management, and capital raise services. The firm focuses on providing lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger companies and institutional investors.

“We are thankful to US Capital Global for fulfilling our immediate needs,” said Arnaud Frisch, CEO at Manifesto. “We eagerly await the closing of a more expansive term loan, which will provide support for our strategic expansion into the hospitality sector.”

“We are pleased to have provided two rounds of bridge financing for Manifesto Holding Plc,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “Having received strong, positive acclaim for its innovation in the arts world, Manifesto is now pursuing further expansion in the hospitality sector. US Capital Global was able to support the company’s immediate goals by providing this important bridge facility, ahead of a much larger growth-capital term loan.”

About Manifesto Holding Plc:

Manifesto Holding Plc is a UK-based parent company for the prestigious Paris nightclubs Wanderlust and Silencio, among others. Establishing revolutionary arts and culture spaces throughout the city, Manifesto’s various venues play host to a dynamic selection of cutting-edge music, arts, film, and fashion events. Working closely with London’s V&A, Cannes, Art Basel, and the Venice Biennale, Manifesto continues to impress with its progressive artistic vision, attracting a community of celebrated artists and thinkers, and promoting the appreciation of culture and cultural diversity.

About US Capital Global:

Since 1998, the US Capital team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010

Contact:

Vanessa Guajardo

US Capital Global

555 Montgomery Street, Suite 1501

San Francisco CA 94111

(415) 889-1010

media@uscapglobal.com

https://www.uscapglobal.com