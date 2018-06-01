Business

Fatty Acid Market is expected to CAGR of 9.4% between 2018 and 2022

Fatty Acid Market:

Industry Overview:

Global Fatty Acid is expected to witness a significant growth and estimated was over 22 million tons in 2014 with CAGR of 9.4% between 2016 and 2022.

Global Fatty Acids are the combination of carbon chain and carboxylic group. Fatty acids are important dietary sources of fuel for animals because, many cell tissues can use either glucose or fatty acids for this purpose for metabolism. As lack of fatty acids may lead to biological effects fatty acids are used in the human nutrition.

Global Fatty Acids are used as an inactive ingredient in preparation of drugs and as carriers for lipid formulation. They act as a part of complex lipids so they are used in the manufacture of cosmetics, soaps, fat liposomes and emulsions. Fatty acids also find its place in the cosmetic industry. The primary end uses of fatty acids include synthetic organic detergents, paints, varnishes, rubber compounding, textile chemicals, insecticides, plastic and plastic fabrication, synthetic rubber formulations and paper and paper products.

Industry Grow up:

Global Fatty Acids Market Research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Business strategies of the key players and the new entering market industries are studied in detail. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Data integration and capabilities are analysed to support the findings and study the predicted geographical segmentations. Various key variables and regression models were considered to calculate the trajectory of fatty acids market. Detailed analysis is explained and given importance to with best working models.

Geographically, the segmentation is done into several key regions like North America, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Latin America. The production, consumption, revenue, shares in mill UDS, growth rate of fatty acids market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022 is well explained.

Industry Key Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V (Netherlands),

BASF SE (Germany),

Arizona Chemicals (U.S.),

Ashland Inc. (U.S.),

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.),

Croda (India),

Oleon N.V. (Belgium),

Godrej Industries (India),

Colgate-Palmolive Ltd (India),

Ferro Corporation (U.S.).

