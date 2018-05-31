Environment

World Environment Day Celebration – Beat Plastic Pollution

Comment(0)

The ‘World Environment Day Celebration – Beat Plastic Pollution’ event witnessed the launch of three boats, which will be used to help remove plastic from the mangroves.
Mumbai, 27th May 2018: Mangroves are an essential part of Mumbai, but thoughtless waste dumping is killing them. Cleaning up the mangroves on foot is almost impossible because they are thick and dense, making them impenetrable.
To tackle this problem AVI Global Plast Pvt.Ltd has joined the battle against Plastic Pollution by sponsoring a dedicated boat to help collect waste from Mangroves to support Being Ocean Foundation & MCGM in Plastic Waste Collection activities from the Mangroves, an activity which has never been taken up by any other agency till date.
Let’s Beat Plastic Pollution!
The boats were inaugurated and launched on 27th May, Sunday from Versova beach. The event was attended by thousands of dedicated volunteers and several important dignitaries such as Erik Solheim, UN Environment Head, Shri Aditya Thackeray, Chief of Yuva Sena, Dia Mirza, UN’s Goodwill Ambassador and the man behind the World’s largest beach clean-up, Afroz Shah, Champion of the Earth and Indian of the year.
We thank MCGM & Afroz Shah for taking this much needed step, towards saving the mangroves from pollution. Let’s all take a pledge to stop polluting and take a stand to Beat Plastic Pollution!

Also Read
Environment

Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery Market 2018 – Global Industry: Trends, Strategy, Applications Analysis and Growth by Forecast to 2022.

editor

Global Microbial Enhanced Oil Recovery market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period: Pune, India, MAy, 2018/MRFR Press Release/- The microbial enhanced oil recovery is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 20% from 2018 to 2027. Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2741 Market Highlights The report has been analyzed based on […]
Environment

World Congress on Climate Change

editor

Anthropogenic Activities and their Impact on Climate Change May 3rd, 2018: PULSUS GROUP, host of World Congress on Climate Change the Conference that discusses the Impacts of Climate Change and Precautions taken to reduce the Effects. Climate Change 2018 has been designed in an interdisciplinary manner with a multitude of tracks to choose from every […]
Environment

Global Oil Field Equipment Market Segmentation, Size & Top Key Player | Forecast -2027

editor

Global Oil Field Equipment Information Report by Type  and Pressure and Flow control, by Equipment , and by Region – Forecast to 2027 Market Highlights Increasing demand for oil and gas is expected to result in a rise in demand for the Oil field Equipment market. In recent times the oil and gas has been […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *