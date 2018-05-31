Health and Wellness

World Congress on Clinical Pediatrics

The most awaited PEDIATRICS conference has come with the name “World Congress on Clinical Pediatrics”. This international conference is now staging at Lisbon, Portugal during November 12-13, 2018. The scientific discussions will revolve around the theme: Current evolution of the latest theories and therapies to save a child. This conference Clinical Pediatrics Congress is focused to share the knowledge on care and cure of a new-born baby to an adulterant by indulging scientific sessions related to CLINICAL PEDIATRICS by the most renowned Doctors, Pediatricians, Researchers, Scientists, Academics, Physicians, Nurse and Practitioners and more…
Clinical Pediatrics Congress 2018 is an international platform which is set to discuss the recent approaches and challenges faced in relevant to child health care and medicine.

This global Pediatrics conference is intentionally aiming to promote knowledge in the entire medical conferences and life sciences with an activity to analyze and work. It would be an ideal venue for the urban center to share and develop knowledge of key tools. The conduct displays distribute info, meet with current and potential scientists, build a splash with new drug developments, and receive name recognition at the prestigious Pediatric events.

Conference Specialization Targets:
• Pediatricians • Neonatologists
• Pediatric Physicians • Pediatric Surgeons
• Child Cardiac Specialists • Pediatric Gastroenterologists
• Pediatric Hepatologist • Pediatric Nutritionists and Dieticians
• Pediatric Nurses • Chemists and Drug Specialists in Pediatric Medicine
• Academic Professionals • Postdoctoral Medical fellows
• Pediatric Researchers • Pediatric Students, Scientists
• Pediatric & Medical schools • Pediatric Associations and Societies
• Pharmaceutical Firms • Manufacturing Medical Devices Firms
• Business Entrepreneurs

Conference Highlights
•General & Clinical Pediatrics •New Born Critical Care •Behavioural & Developmental Pediatrics •Child Abuse •Neonatology & Perinatology •Pediatric Immunology & Allergic Disorders •Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Pediatric Nutrition •Pediatric Rehabilitation •Impact of Pediatric Genetics •Pediatric Hematology & Oncology •Pediatric Cardiology & Cardiac Surgery •Pediatric Pulmonology •Pediatric Otolaryngology •Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery •Pediatric Urology & Nephrology •Pediatric Endocrinology •Pediatric Dentistry •Ortho Pediatrics •Pediatric Rheumatology •Pediatric Dermatology •Perinatal Vaccination and more…..

Mail us your thoughts: clinicalpediatrics2018@mail.co.uk
Call us at +1 702 508 5200 ext. 8016
Note: Abstract submissions are open. Limited slots available with EARLY BIRD discounts

