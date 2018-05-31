Lifestyle

Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. Model 744HW-Dry Well Named as a Top Ten Finalist for the FCSI TA Innovation Showcase

Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. is pleased to announce that the company’s hot food well 744HW Dry-Well was named as a finalist for the Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI) The Americas (TA) Innovation Showcase.

Fort Wayne, IN – Thermodyne Foodservice Products, Inc. (http://www.tdyne.com/) announces that the company’s 744HW-Dry Well Steam Table was named as a finalist for the Foodservice Consultants Society International (FCSI) The Americas (TA) Innovation Showcase. The showcase is designed to recognize foodservice equipment and manufacturers whose commitment to research and development has resulted in a truly innovative product. Equipment that is honored in the showcase is considered a clear leap forward for the foodservice industry.

Thermodyne’s 744HW-Dry Well hot food well combines serving line capabilities with a Thermodyne slow cook & hold oven beneath. Featuring an independently operated control system, the 744HW-Dry Well allows users to individually control the temperature of each pan in the hot well. This enables more versatility and variety regarding food menu items.

Traditional hot food wells use water to create steam as the method of transferring heat to the food pans on the serving line. This mandates a dedicated water supply to the hot well unit, or manually filling the wells throughout the serving process. Additionally, this water will need to be removed daily thereby requiring a nearby drain for disposal. Thermodyne’s 744HW-Dry Well eliminates the need for water and therefore alleviates these problems. Food can be heated and held for extended periods of time without the need for water.

About Thermodyne Foodservice Products: Founded in 1987, Thermodyne Food Service Products, Inc. specializes in the manufacturing of both countertop and full-sized slow cook and hold ovens. Each unit features Thermodyne’s patented Fluid Shelf Technology, in which low-temperature heat is transferred throughout each shelf rather than through the air. This not only ensures food quality and safety but also allows food products to be held for extended periods. Contact us today to find out about the incredible flexibility and serving capabilities made possible by Fluid Shelf Technology. For more information, call 888-310-7352 or visit www.tdyne.com.

