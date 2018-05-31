The Treatments at Choice Cancer Care

Different treatments for different people

Irving, Texas, May 05, 2018 –Choice Cancer Care is well known and awarded for its patient-centered and individualized care, and the doctors who work there know that cancer isn’t going to be defeated with just one solution that is magically going to work for everyone. The doctors recommend various cancer treatments depending on how severe the cancer is and where it is on the patient’s body, with more specific treatments tailored to areas like a prostate or breast cancer.

Types of treatments included:

Breast-Specific Gamma Imaging (BSGI): This procedure can be used if you have dense breasts or if doctors suspect any signs of cancer could be missed by other scans. The BSGI uses tracers to enhance imagining technology and give a deeper look at the tissue.

Prostate Seed Therapy- This therapy is only for prostate cancer, and it is a radiation therapy that inserts radioactive seeds directly into the cancer tumor. The seeds then release a pulse of radiation meant to kill the cancer tumor and the cells around it, while leaving the unaffected cells mostly unharmed. Brachytherapy is one of the specializations at Choice Cancer Care and the doctors are extremely knowledgeable about its use.

Hormone Therapy- Hormones often fuel cancer cells and help them grow faster, so hormone therapy is often used with other treatments to block estrogen (in the case of breast cancer) and testosterone (in the case of prostate cancer) from fueling cells and allowing other treatments the time to work while the tumor can’t expand as fast.

The doctors at Choice Cancer Care change their treatments based on the situation of the individual, while also using common forms of treatment like surgery and chemotherapy, in order to destroy cancer and keep their patient healthy and ready to return to a normal life.

About Choice Cancer Care

Choice Cancer Careis an independent, physician-owned cancer center network. Dr. Gregory Echt, a radiation oncologist with over two decades of experience, is the founder of Choice Cancer Care. Choice Cancer Care is among the busiest practices in the country for brachytherapy, or prostate seed implant therapy – a cancer treatment plan for prostate cancer that provides remarkable success rates and fewer life-limiting side effects.