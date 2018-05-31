Business

Smart Antenna Market Worth USD 8.95 billion by 2025

Comment(0)

High manufacturing and maintenance costs are hampering the growth prospects of the market. Strong wireless connectivity in region such as North America has facilitated the widespread adoption of smart antennas

Soaring need for upgraded technologies and high-quality communication through wireless devices is triggering the adoption of smart antennas. Smart antenna is used in various applications such as Wi-Fi systems, WiMAX systems, cellular systems, and RADAR systems. Benefits such as error-free communication, customized data paths, easy flow of data, and prevention of co-channel interference are anticipated to propel market.

High manufacturing and maintenance costs are hampering the growth prospects of the market. Strong wireless connectivity in region such as North America has facilitated the widespread adoption of smart antennas. Some of the prominent smart antenna vendors are Airgain Inc.; Broadcom Limited; Intel Corporation; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Telstra; and Texas Instruments Inc.

Further key findings from the study suggest:

• The global smart antenna market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period.

• The MIMO segment is estimated to dominate the market throughout the forecast period, representing more than 55.0% of the overall revenue by 2025. The growth of the segment can be attributed to increasing usage of wireless and smart devices

• The cellular systems segment is anticipated to lead the market throughout the forecast period, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6%

• North America will continue to be the most prominent regional market owing to early adoption of the technology and presence of leading market players

• Prominent players in the market include Airgain Inc.; Broadcom Limited; Intel Corporation; Motorola Solutions, Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Telstra; and Texas Instruments Inc.

Interested in this report? Get your FREE sample now! https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/smart-antenna-market

Also Read
Business

Unmanned Sea Systems Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Applications, Forecasts To 2024

editor

Study on Unmanned Sea Systems Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Unmanned Sea Systems Market by platform type (USVs and UUVs), capability (autonomous vehicle, remotely […]
Business

Potassium Metabisulfite Market Growth Overview and Size by 2024

Global Potassium Metabisulfite Market: Overview Potassium metabisulfite, also called potassium pyrosulfite, is a white crystalline powder that possesses a pungent odor. It is used as a chemical sterilant or an antioxidant. It can be used as an alternative to sodium metabisulfite as it is a disulfite. Potassium metabisulfite is generally preferred as it does not […]
Business

Ultrasonic Sensors Market:Global Research Report Analysis, size, sales and Forecast by 2023

editor

The ultrasonic sensors are used for liquid level measurement, object detection, distance measurement, anti collision detection and pallet detection among others. Ultrasonic sensors are used to improve the operational efficiency and provide additional safety in manufacturing facilities. This is one of the major factors fueling the demand for ultrasonic sensors globally. The need for demand […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *