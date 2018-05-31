Health and Wellness

Rush up! Only 4 months remaining for Psychiatry Conference @Osaka,Japan

World Psychiatrists and Psychologists Meet 2018 is to be conducted around the theme ‘‘Promulgating vision of advanced innovations in Psychiatry and Psychology” for bringing out all aspects of psychiatry and Psychology to the world. This is a perfect platform for Psychiatrists, Psychologists, neurologists, neurosurgeons and to all researches who are engaged in and around the field of neurology to share their views and form a scientific network among them.

We are providing 10% waiver on 5 members participation.
We are providing 15% waiver on 10 members participation.
We are providing 20% waiver on 15members participation.

For more info PS: https://psychiatrist.conferenceseries.com/

