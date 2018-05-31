Uncategorized

Mitsubishi Electric India Inaugurates Exclusive MEQ Hiroba — a unique concept showroom for Air Conditioners in Delhi.

New Delhi: Mitsubishi Electric, a global leader in premium Air-conditioners, inaugurated an exclusive and unique ‘concept showroom’ for residential use, Air-conditioners at Shop no 4, KD-1, KD – Block, Kohat Metro station, Pitampura , New Delhi. This exclusive showroom is referred to as MEQ Hiroba, which offers the range of Mitsubishi Electric products with highly advanced technology, quality and durability at a sustainable cost. Mitsubishi Electric Quality (MEQ), measures the quality to give best experience in our products, services, partnership and people. Hiroba in Japanese means a public space for people to gather and MEQ Hiroba will be the platform where new technologies are announced.

Speaking of the MEQ Hiroba concept, Mr. Yozo Ito, Director and Business Unit Head of Air conditioners, Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI) said, “These are exclusive showrooms for display and sales of Mitsubishi Electric Air-Conditioning products to encourage the customers to have a touch and feel of Mitsubishi Electric products. This will help enhance the visibility of Mitsubishi Electric as premium Air-Conditioning brand. These exclusive showrooms will display the entire range of Mitsubishi Electric products which includes room air-conditioners, packaged air-conditioners, City Multi VRF systems and Jet Towels.”

As of now, Mitsubishi Electric has opened more than 75 MEQ Hiroba(s) in India. Mitsubishi Electric Room Air-Conditioners have industry leading features like Anti- Allergy Enzyme Filter, Auto Restart, Eco- Friendly, Hi-CFM which gives quality, precise and fastest cooling.

According to Mr. Neeraj Gupta Senior General Manager- Living Environment, Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI), “Many shoppers in India still prefer touch-and-feel and want to try out products before buying them. There is a whole set of customers that prefer to have someone walk them through the purchase process. MEQ Hiroba extends a unique experience as it provides the customers complete knowledge in the field of air conditioners. Also, we are committed to provide unparalleled consumer experience with a network of highly trained sales, service and maintenance through our strong dealer network. Now, for any issues with regards to air conditioners, customers can contact 1800 102 2626 and our service department will be available to resolve the problem in a short turnaround time.”

Mitsubishi Electric India intends to launch several such exclusive showrooms across the country during this financial year as part of its initiative to build a larger footprint for its brand in India.

