Business

LSAW Steel Pipe Surface Treatment Anti-corrosion And Rust Removing Method

Comment(0)

The surface treatment of the LSAW steel pipe determines the service life of the pipe, and is also the premise to ensure that the corrosion protection layer and the straight seam steel pipe can be firmly combined. The life of the anti-corrosion coating depends on the coating type, coating quality and construction environment. The effect of the surface treatment of the straight-joint steel pipe on the life of the anti-corrosion coating accounts for approximately 50%.

Therefore, the straight-joint steel pipe should be strictly in accordance with the specification of the anti-corrosion coating. Surface requirements, continuous improvement of straight seam steel pipe surface treatment methods.Pickling is one of the most commonly used rust removal methods. It not only can be used as a re-treatment process after sand blasting, but also can completely remove the rust, oxide scale, worn-out coating on the surface of straight seam welded pipe. The method can make the steel surface roughness and cleanliness meet the standard requirements, but it is a chemical cleaning method after all, and it is easy to cause pollution to the surrounding environment.

LSAW steel pipe cleaning can only be used as an auxiliary means of antiseptic treatment, because the cleaning method can only remove the residual organics such as dust, grease, and lubricants on the steel surface, and it can not play the role of anti-corrosion, just like we usually wash our hands. In the same way, the dirt on the surface can be cleaned and most of the bacteria still remain in the hands. Professional technicians use a wire brush and other cleaning tools to polish the surface of the workpiece. This method is called tool derusting. Loose rust, welding slag and oxide scale can be completely removed, but the steel surface is firmly attached. Oxidation is powerless and does not meet the standard antiseptic effect.

Also Read
Business

Andrew & Andrew – offering you the stability of a familiar family solicitors

editor

Family solicitors every family can trust, like Andrew & Andrew, is invaluable and can make all the difference when needed the most. [Portsmouth, 10/4/2018] Family solicitors help out when legal support is required for the big events in life. These often come with some stress or upheaval, so seeing a familiar face during these times […]
Business

ETF Trend Trading: Systems Analysis

editor

It truly is no actual secret that many investors are pursuing new ways to place their cash to operate for them. This really is why there is certainly such increasing popularity in ETF trend trading. The regular investment market is just not what it used to be and is seemingly declining worse every single day. […]
Business

The 10th Guangzhou Int’l Garden Machinery Fair (GMF 2018)

editor

Date: Mar 21st- Mar 23rd, 2018 Venue: Guangzhou International Sourcing Center Add: No.8 Pazhou Avenue East, Haizhu District, Guangzhou, China China Market, Incomparable Business Opportunity! With the rapid urbanization and rise of real estate industry, by 2020 the green coverage of urban construction area of China is expected to reach 43%. Meanwhile, according to the […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *