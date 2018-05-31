Uncategorized

Global Herbal Medicine Market Outlook, Key Financials, Segmental Revenue and Geographical Revenue till 2023

Comment(0)

The Herbal Medicine Market is expected to reach $ 111 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 7.2 % during 2017-2023. Herbal medicine, or phytomedicine is a medicinal system using a plant or animal materials such as seeds, roots, leaves, bark, flowers, oils etc. for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has emerged from a long historical tradition of using nature for curing diseases.

According to WHO estimates, almost 80% of population of many Asian and African countries depend on traditional medicine for primary health care. The market drivers for the Global Herbal Medicine Market are growing aging population, increasing consumer awareness, little or no side effects, supplier innovations, and the release of Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) for dietary supplements by the FDA. Another factor is escalating prices, tighter health budgets of modern medicinal system which has driven consumers towards the more economical and safer herbal medicine systems. 

The market constraints are lack of research and standardization in herbal medicines, poor legal and regulatory frame work which causes patent problems, poor manufactured herbal products etc. Considering all these factors the market for herbal medicine is expected to reach $ 111 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 7.2 % during 2017-2023.

To Explore More, Get PDF Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3250 .

Key Players for Global Herbal Medicine Market

Key players profiled in the report are Himalaya Drug Company, Blackmores, Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Arkopharma, Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company, China Herbs Company, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Ricola AG, Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd, Hamdard laboratories, Dabur, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Regional Analysis for Global Herbal Medicine Market

Asia Pacific countries such as China followed by India accounts for the maximum market share due to its tradition of using the herbal system. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and growing demand for natural therapies and remedies. The European market will be led by France followed by Germany. Asia pacific region will be the fastest region because of which will be led by China and India. The Middle East and Africa market will be led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa is expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions.

Some Brief Table of Contents of Report

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restrains

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

4.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.6 Technology Trends & Assessment

Chapter 5. Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.1.1 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

TOC Continued…

Get Complete Access of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/herbal-medicine-market-3250 .

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Hadapsar, Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com

 

Also Read
Uncategorized

Mantella wins Swedish Steel Prize 2018

editor

The winner of this year’s international Swedish Steel Prize is Mantella S.r.l. from Italy. The prize is awarded for the company’s innovative Stratosphere 3.0 rear tipping semi-trailer, which delivers outstanding performance that goes far beyond current offerings on the market. “Mantella has come up with a unique design that represents an entirely new generation in […]
Uncategorized

Digital Panel Meter Market to 2023 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Services and Vertical

editor

Market Scenario: The companies such as Siemens AG (German), Murata Power Solutions, Inc., (U.S.), Red Lion Controls (U.S), OMRON Corporation (Japan), are the leading manufacturers of digital panel meter in the market. In 2016, Murata Power Solutions had announced panel mount digital thermometers which is a series of round, miniature digital panel meters. It was designed […]
Uncategorized

Find Expert Furniture And Carpet Cleaners!

editor

The process of cleaning carpets from dust and dirt is complicated by the characteristics of the material – the carpet nap collects dust, absorbs the spilled liquid. To clean the carpet, you need to use suitable equipment and cleaning products specially designed for this purpose. In order to clean the carpet from the stale dust, […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *