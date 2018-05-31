Global Herbal Medicine Market Outlook, Key Financials, Segmental Revenue and Geographical Revenue till 2023

The Herbal Medicine Market is expected to reach $ 111 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 7.2 % during 2017-2023. Herbal medicine, or phytomedicine is a medicinal system using a plant or animal materials such as seeds, roots, leaves, bark, flowers, oils etc. for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has emerged from a long historical tradition of using nature for curing diseases.

According to WHO estimates, almost 80% of population of many Asian and African countries depend on traditional medicine for primary health care. The market drivers for the Global Herbal Medicine Market are growing aging population, increasing consumer awareness, little or no side effects, supplier innovations, and the release of Current Good Manufacturing Practices (CGMP) for dietary supplements by the FDA. Another factor is escalating prices, tighter health budgets of modern medicinal system which has driven consumers towards the more economical and safer herbal medicine systems.

The market constraints are lack of research and standardization in herbal medicines, poor legal and regulatory frame work which causes patent problems, poor manufactured herbal products etc. Considering all these factors the market for herbal medicine is expected to reach $ 111 billion by the end of 2023, this market is projected to growing at a CAGR of ~ 7.2 % during 2017-2023.

Key Players for Global Herbal Medicine Market

Key players profiled in the report are Himalaya Drug Company, Blackmores, Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Arkopharma, Sheng Chang Pharmaceutical Company, China Herbs Company, Nutraceutical International Corporation, Ricola AG, Zandu Pharmaceutical Works Ltd, Hamdard laboratories, Dabur, Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Regional Analysis for Global Herbal Medicine Market

Asia Pacific countries such as China followed by India accounts for the maximum market share due to its tradition of using the herbal system. Europe is the second largest market due to large disposable income and growing demand for natural therapies and remedies. The European market will be led by France followed by Germany. Asia pacific region will be the fastest region because of which will be led by China and India. The Middle East and Africa market will be led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The poor regions of Africa is expected to be a laggard due to poor economic and political conditions.

