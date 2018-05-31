GLOBAL AIR SEPERATION PLANT MARKET RESEARCH REPORT – FORECAST TO 2023

Illinois, 30 May 2018(News)- “Market Synopsis of Global Air Separation Plant

The primary components of atmospheric air such as nitrogen, oxygen, and other inert gases, are separated using air separation plants. Cryogenic distillation is the most common method used for air separation. Cryogenic Air Separation Units (ASUs) are built to provide gases such as nitrogen, oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon, hydrogen, helium and acetylene. Air Separation Plants Market have witnessed a rise in demand across various industries such as food & beverages, Automotive, paper & pulp, healthcare.

Many industrial gas organizations have commercialized systems that rely, mainly on improved lithium-based adsorbents, which have a higher selectivity and higher mass transfer rates. Moreover, Pressure swing adsorption (PSA) is a well-established gas separation technique, used in air separation, gas drying, and hydrogen purification separation. Such advanced adsorbents with elaborate mechanical innovation, such as improved air movers and compression systems and simpler control schemes, help in the growth of the market. In addition to this, Membrane-based systems are compact and lightweight. This has given them an array of useful industrial applications.

Study objectives of Global Air Separation Plant Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along the forecast period, for the various segments and sub-segments included in global air separation plant market with analysis of its development and demand in the market

• To identify high growth geographies and countries

• To study regional and country-specific demand and forecast for global air separation plant market

• To cover the key segments of: Technology, Process, Application and region

• To finalize the unit breakdown for all different classification; and refer to them for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor

Regional Analysis of Global Air Separation Plant Market:

North America is referred as one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of high purity oxygen, cylinder filling plants and different gas generator for medical, industrial and other applications, for instance, Linde North America is investing in a site with a new gasification train and ancillary equipment and facilities.

Europe is referred to as one of the leading markets for air separation plant under process and gas segments. European governments such as those of France and Germany, devote a large share of spending on infrastructure and as well as on innovation in current technology for reducing capital costs and driving up process efficiency, for instance, a European supplier of industrial and medical gas products, provides ULTRA-AL merchant Air Separation Plants.

Key Players:

Some of the leading players operating in this market are Linde AG (Germany), Air Liquide S.A. (France), Praxair, Inc.(U.S.), Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation (Japan), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), and Messer Group GmbH (Germany). Enerflex Ltd. (Canada), Gas Engineering LLC (U.S.), Universal Industrial Gases (U.S.) and Technex Limited (India) are among others.

Target Audience:

• Manufactures

• Raw Materials Suppliers

• Aftermarket suppliers

• Research Institute / Education Institute

• Potential Investors

• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager

Product Analysis

• Product matrix which gives a detailed comparison of the market for different recycled product types

Additional Information:

• Regulatory Landscape

• Pricing Analysis

• Macroeconomic Indicators

Geographic Analysis

• Geographical analysis across 15 countries

Company Information

• Profiling of 10 key market players

• In-depth analysis including SWOT analysis, and strategy information of related to report title

• Competitive landscape including emerging trends adopted by major companies

