Effervescent Packaging Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Global Effervescent Packaging Market Information Report by Packaging Type (Tubes, Sachets, Stick Packs, and others), By Product (Tablets and Powder), by Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals and Others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Market Scenario:

On the basis of regions, global effervescent packaging market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe dominates the global effervescent packaging market. Countries such as Germany, France and U.K. have a very high healthcare expenditure. Rising consumer demand in preventive health and increased spending by the government on healthcare are some factors driving the growth of the market. North America is the second largest region in the market. It is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Continuously growing pharmaceutical market in North America region has a positive influence on the growth of the market.

The global effervescent packaging market has been segmented based on packaging type, product, application and region. On the basis of packaging type, the market is segmented as tubes, sachets, stick packs, and others. The Tubes segment dominates the packaging type segment of the market. Effervescent tablet tubes are non-toxic and immune to microbiological attack. Additionally, these tubes are customer friendly and optimal for daily use. On the basis of product, the market is segmented as tablets and powder. The tablets segment dominates the product segment of the market. Effervescent tablets are a widely used dosage form in the pharmaceutical industry, for example for treating pain, fever or respiratory diseases. These tablets ease the intake of medicines for patients, especially for those with difficulty in swallowing. Powder product is also expected to contribute significantly during the forecast period.

Effervescent Packaging is used for packing effervescent tablets and powders. Effervescent tablets are high on vitamin content, and in contact with liquid, they break up and form a solution.